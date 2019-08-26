Every award ceremony red carpet is a huge event for fashion. Celebs pull out all the stops when it comes to rocking outfits that truly stun, and it's always a treat to see who will leave their sartorial comfort zone and opt for something truly jaw-dropping. Halsey's VMAs 2019 dress certainly does not disappoint. The artist is known for consistently serving looks that defy typical red carpet dressing stereotypes and bring a unique edge and flair, so the fact that she slayed the red carpet tonight in a revealing red gown and black leather lingerie is almost no surprise. Any red carpet she walks is definitely one you want to keep your eye on.

Seeing as Halsey is nominated for a slew of awards tonight, including Best Collaboration, Video For Good, and, most importantly, Artist of the Year, it makes sense she'd want to bring the drama with her look. Other nominations for Artist of the Year include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, and Shawn Mendes, so she's in some very impressive company. However, she's more than deserving of the accolade; this year alone, she collaborated on a track with supergroup BTS, sang on Lil Dicky's charity single called "Earth," appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and released a top-15 single, "Nightmare." No big deal! It's only fitting she should wear a look that's equally as incredible as the past year of her career.

Honestly, this has to be one of Halsey's best dresses to date:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress, designed by Peter Dundas, features a sheer red maxi layer topped by a massive black leather belt. Underneath, black leather lingerie is on full display. Slay, girl! “I’m always kind of naked, kind of classy!” Halsey declared during her red carpet interview, and I was honestly cracking up. She also mentioned feeling right at home, given that she's originally from New Jersey, where this year's Video Music Awards were filmed.

Honestly, though? It was her hair that stole the show:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If rainbow parts aren't trending by tomorrow, I'll be pissed on Halsey's behalf. This look is seriously so cool, and it's giving me Euphoria vibes with a Halsey twist — literally, what more could we ask for? Wavy dark locks flowed from the rainbow roots, and the overall look was complete.

This isn't the first time Halsey has brought the fashion fire to the VMAs — or any red carpet, for that matter:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2016, the artist arrived to the award ceremony rocking a Yousef Al Jasmi jumpsuit and glittery silver Stuart Weitzman heels. The sheer jumpsuit boasted a halter top neckline and was embroidered with stripes of glittery beads, and Halsey looked every part the superstar she is while rocking it.

Halsey also wore a jumpsuit to the VMAs the year prior in 2015:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unlike its shimmery silver follow-up, this one boasted a solid two-tone palette. Featuring a deep V neckline, velvet top, and exquisitely tailored silhouette, it was the epitome of effortless cool. To accessorize the look, the artist wore a minimalist silver choker around her neck.

Given her history, I guess I am a little surprised at this year's look. Even though I was expecting shock and aw, she still exceeded my expectations! My money was on a bold, dramatic jumpsuit, but she wowed us with a dress instead. And ugh, that hair — I could spend forever raving about that rainbow part! Halsey clearly has a history of shaking up the style game at the VMAs, and tonight, she proved she has no plans of stopping.