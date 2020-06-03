Halsey's Response To Accusations She Never "Claims Her Black Side" Is A Lesson On White-Passing Privilege

One day after Halsey hit the streets of Los Angeles to protest the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, she's taking a stand yet again. This time, it was her words that packed a punch. She shared a message on social media defending herself against one fan who accused her of not embracing her racial background. As a biracial woman, Halsey's response to accusations she never "claims her black side" explained a lot.

Halsey has a white mother and a black father, and one person took to Twitter to accuse her of not embracing her dad's side enough.

“Notice how @Halsey never claims her black side, but she ‘supports.’ Stop being ignorant. She’s never claimed her Black side. This is why I will NEVER support her. On her post she says ‘let black ppl speak,’ not ‘let our ppl speak.’ Nah, f–k her,” the fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Well, Halsey not only caught wind of the message, but she replied, and delivered an important lesson about the privilege that comes with being a white-passing person of color.

“I'm white passing. it’s not my place to say ‘we.’ it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color. I’ve always been proud of who I am but it’d be an absolute disservice to say ‘we’ when I’m not susceptible to the same violence,” she responded.

Fans applauded Halsey big time for her tweet. "THIS is how you use your privilege for good," one fan said. "TAKE NOTES, WHITE AND WHITE PASSING AND NBPOC TO ANYBODY WHI HASNT SPOKEN UP YET. YOUR PLATFORM MATTERS AND WE NEED YOU."

"THIS GIRL IS SO EDUCATED I LOVE IT THANK U HALSEY," another wrote.

Meanwhile, Halsey has been on the front lines of California protests, even ones that turned violent. She shared the reality of the situation to Instagram on June 2, where she was seen tending to a protester's wounds.

"It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen. Please swipe through this," she urged.

As protests in America continue for the eighth day straight, Halsey isn't sitting on the sidelines, and she certainly isn't staying silent.