#CC2 is coming, y'all! For those of you who don't know, #CC2 is just the little hashtag fans are using for Camila Cabello's second album. Cabello hasn't revealed her album's title just yet, but judging from the teasers she's been posting online, it's going to be romantic AF. Yasss! Cabello looks like a total Greek goddess in the visuals she's shared on Instagram and I'm so here for it. But not everybody is apparently happy with the album's visuals. What? Who? Well, some people believe that Halsey threw shade at Camila Cabello due to a now-deleted tweet that, to some, seemingly called out Cabello's new album for looking a little too similar to the visuals for Halsey's second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. But Halsey's reported response to rumors she shaded Camila Cabello clears thing up and explains what her tweet was actually about.

Before I get into what Halsey said, let me talk some more about Camilla Cabello's new album because, trust me, it's going to be huge.

Shortly after Cabello and Shawn Mendes' steamy live performance of "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV VMAs, Cabello began teasing her next project with some very cryptic teasers. On Aug. 31, she posted a clip titled, "What do I know about love?" which featured Cabello reciting a beautiful poem about the feelings that go along with falling in love with someone.

The whole poem is so romantic and definitely worth checking out, but here's just an excerpt:

I know when you fall in love, you feel like you're the first and only two people in the world. Every kiss, every touch, every caress is like something you feel nobody has ever felt before. And you think, has everybody that's ever fallen in love before just walked around this nonchalantly the whole time?

Fans definitely knew that something big was coming from Camilla Cabello, especially when she said this in her video:

What I know for sure is falling in love with life itself makes an artist out of everyone. I thought I was making art before. Writing songs was me making art, but now I want my life to be the work of art and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with. It's what I'm living. That's the art.

On Sept. 1, Cabello dropped some more teasers that gave fans a sneak peek of her album's concept.

After Cabello shared the teasers, Halsey reportedly tweeted, "ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. okaaay." Some fans believed that Halsey was talking about Cabello since they thought the teasers resembled Halsey's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which was a concept album inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

SOME FANS BELIEVED HALSEY AND SAID HER TWEET WAS JUST BAD TIMING:

OTHERS THOUGHT HALSEY WAS TOTALLY THROWING SHADE:

I guess Halsey heard the rumors about her possibly shading Camila Cabello because she then went online to seemingly explain her original tweet, which has now been deleted. She said, "just posted a 2 year old draft by accident. pls forgive me I’m getting too old for technology."

Halsey is always so supportive of other artists so, if you ask me, I think the tweet just went out at a bad time. But in case you still need proof that Halsey loves Camila Cabello, just check out her recent "likes" on Twitter (Halsey literally liked a post that said, "Halsey loves Camila").

So can everyone just agree that both Halsey and Camila Cabello are amazing and move on? That would be great because according to Halsey, there's no drama here.