Shading, my friends, is an art. For instance, in her September cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Halsey's quote about breakups seems to shade G-Eazy in what might possibly the chillest way ever. The singer dropped the shade-throwing line while discussing the aftermath of her relationship with G-Eazy, which ended in 2018.

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” she recounted for Cosmopolitan. “I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f*ck, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through. I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, Ohhh no, they deserve way better than this. If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenized bullshit.”

You can watch the Good Morning America performance she's referring to here:

GLOBAZIK MEDIA on YouTube

After explaining the transformative experience she had following her split from G-Eazy, she throws in this epic one-liner: “But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a sh*tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

So, no. She doesn't necessarily say that the sub-par dude she's referring to is G-Eazy, but it sure seems like it is. And the best part? She's not even saying anything that bad. She acknowledged the breakup wasn't fun, but she knows she lives a pretty amazing life otherwise, and she's strong enough to get through the dissolution of a relationship. Pretty much as chill as it gets.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Halsey has spoken candidly about breakups. During an interview with Glamour in January, she opened up about how she likes to use music as a tool to help her cope with heartbreak. “The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines,” she said. “Because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality.” Her goal is to keep her personal life, well, personal and private; she lets herself be a little bit bolder in her music and her career.

“I call myself a collector; I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire, so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences from the world,” she added.

Halsey also alluded to the breakup during a Saturday Night Live performance in February. The singer sang "Without Me" in front of a backdrop of giant handwritten letters that read: "I'm sorry, Ashley, I cheated." You can see the emotional performance for yourself here:

HalseyVEVO on YouTube

Following the performance, she took to Twitter to explain why she decided to get so vulnerable with her audience, writing, "My truth will always come through in my art."

Here's to hoping the heartbreak serves as inspiration for some fantastic new music.