The Grammy awards are no stranger to controversy. Almost every year, backlash ensues after the nominations are announced and to fans and artists alike, it appears that the recording academy has completely snubbed deserving musicians. This often leads to celebs speaking out on social media, and this year, it was Halsey's Instagram accusing the Grammys of accepting bribes that really got people talking.

After the noms were announced on Nov. 24, and The Weeknd, who was a clear frontrunner after the March 20 release of his After Hours album, was absent from the ballots, criticism towards the academy began to flood Twitter. The Weeknd himself shared his distain, tweeting: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."

Days later, Halsey, who also snubbed by the Grammys this year following months of massive success after the release of her Maniac album, also spoke out. Halsey posted a lengthy Instagram Story on Saturday, Nov. 28, making her feelings about the Grammys clear — and making some pointed remarks about how the Grammys choose who to nominate.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she wrote. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show…Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture."

Courtesy of Halsey on Instagram

Halsey added: "Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway."

Halsey dropped a lot of information in her IG post, but it seems she really felt the need to get this frustration off her chest.