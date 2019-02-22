There’s no denying that Halsey and Yungblood are two incredibly talented artists. So, when they got together to create “11 Minutes” fans were obviously excited. Their collaboration on the song is a heartfelt effort to bring light to what happens during the grieving process. In the video for the song, Halsey and Yungblood play a couple at the center of a heartbreaking tragedy. Halsey’s character in the video dies, leaving Yungblood’s character to mourn. And even though the video is sad overall, there are some really great moments in it. More than anything, Halsey and Yungblood's "11 Minutes" music video show how great their chemistry is on screen.

The video for “11 Minutes” was released on Thursday, Feb. 21 and shows Halsey and Yungblood at their most vulnerable. In the video, Yungblood is dealing with the loss of his girlfriend (played by Halsey) and moving through the five stages of grief. The video lists them out as chapters, so chapter one is denial, followed by anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The overall message of the song and video seems to be that people should appreciate what they have while they still have it.

Here’s a look at some of the lyrics to the song:

I think I missed you callin' on the other line / I'm just thinkin' all these thoughts up in my mind / Talkin' love but I can't even read the signs / I would sell my soul for a bit more time / You stain all on my body like you're red wine / You're the f*ckin' acid to my alkaline / You run your middle finger up and down my spine / I'm sorry there was no one to apologize

The video definitely follows up on those themes of loss and letting go. Have a look:

YUNGBLUDVEVO on YouTube

The video very clearly highlights how close Halsey and Yungblood seem to be, which shouldn’t be surprising since they’ve been the subject of romance rumors as of late. Elite Daily previously reached out to Halsey and Yungblood’s teams for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to People, Halsey and Yungblood have been linked since at least November 2018, just two months after Halsey split from former boyfriend G-Eazy.

Halsey has even painted a portrait on Yungblood and posted it to Instagram in January 2019:

So, Halsey and Yungblood are definitely close and it seems like the video for “11 Minutes” only confirms that even more.

After the video was released, Yungblood took to Twitter to reveal what the song means to him. Of the song and the video, Yungblood said:

to me this is the story of modern love in society - we are so distracted n focused on whats next we fail to see whats actually in front of us. we don’t realise how much we depend on something til its taken away. i do it a lot. but its important to me to focus on the right now 🖤

It sounds like this was a really personal song and video for Yungblood. It’s nice to see that he put so much heart and soul into it. And the fact that it aligns with his rumored relationship with Halsey only makes the video even more special.