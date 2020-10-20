Halsey Shaved Her Head & The New Look Has Everyone Buzzing

Halsey is no stranger to trying to new things with her hair, but her latest look has everyone buzzing. Using a classic TikTok audio meant for hair transformations, Halsey showed off her shaved head both on the video app and Instagram on Oct. 19. She truly did That. The singer captioned her photo with four teeth-clenching emojis, but I have to say I'm absolutely obsessed.

In the video, Halsey's wearing a long, brunette wig with her skin at its dewiest and eyeliner wings that could cut diamonds. The "I'm not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it" audio plays over the video. She then, in a seamless transition, reveals her freshly shaved buzzcut and smiles at the camera, mouthing, "I did it." I definitely had it on repeat for a solid two minutes.

Halsey loves a dramatic hair change. Most recently, the "Be Kind" singer was rocking box braids since August, but before that, she had her natural hair fashioned into a big, curly bob. Over the years, she's gone from pixie cuts to waist-length hair to mullets to rainbow bangs — she's truly done it all. As fearless as Halsey is with her hair, it's been a few years since she done a buzzcut. The first time Halsey shaved her head was in 2015, and she dabbled with the hairdo a few times through 2017, sometimes even dying the short hair green, purple, and other colors. However, it's been about three years since the musician went this short.

And it's not just me who's in love with the new look. Over 2 million fans have already liked the singer's photo. "We absolutely stan Baldsey," one person said on Instagram. "Please share some pretty with the rest of us," another fan commented. The new look even has Normani's approval.

If there's one thing I know for sure about Halsey, it's that she always has something up her hair sleeve. Although it'll probably be a while until she can do anything wild to her buzzcut, I love this return to her roots (no pun intended).