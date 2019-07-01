During the holidays, there's nothing quite like Hallmark's selection of feel-good holiday films to get you into the spirit of the season. Considering that many of the channel's movies start with the premise of an incompatible couple who finds love over baked goods or in a bakery setting, it's not too surprising that Hallmark is now bringing its winning formula to reality TV. If you're ready to channel your inner Lacey Chabert or Candace Cameron Bure while showing off your Cake Wars-level baking skills, Hallmark's new Christmas Cookie Countdown show is now casting — and they're on the lookout for amateur bakers. Here's how to apply and potentially get your own happily-ever-after as a winning baker on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel devotees might remember that the company announced back in March that the Christmas Cookie Countdown would be coming to the Hallmark Drama subsidiary this holiday season. There's nothing quite as festive as watching bakers face off with their very best Christmas cookie recipes, and now, you can get in on the action (and potentially walk away with fame and fortune) if you think you have what it takes to be a contestant.

According to a casting call from Wyldside Media shared to numerous sources, the company is looking for "dynamic, outgoing cookie-makers from Southern California" to star in the inaugural season of the new show. The casting description reads:

Do your friends and family tell you your Christmas cookies are the very best? Are people always asking you for your cookie recipes? Are you confident in your creative abilities in the kitchen? If you have a talent for baking and are ready to put your skills to the test, we'd love to hear from you!

If you can confidently answer with a resounding "heck yes" to all three of these questions, you're invited to apply to star on Hallmark Drama's first foray into original content, which will film during July 29-Aug. 4 in Los Angeles.

During the five-episode show, you can expect to face off against fellow home cooks and be judged by a panel of three celebrity pastry chefs during the challenges, which will be graded on everything from "visual and decorative, to taste and overall presentation," according to the posting. The best part? Each of the five episodes will be hosted by a rotating panel of familiar Hallmark stars, meaning that there's a chance that Lacey Chabert or Candace Cameron Bure could be offering you words of encouragement and support during the competition. Oh, and there's a $25,000 prize on the line to sweeten the deal.

Stocksy/Maahoo Studio

To apply, all you have to do is click the link and explain to the company "why you deserve to partner up with some of your favorite Hallmark Television stars for a chance to win $25,000 in this fun and festive new competition series," according to the casting call. Are you a diehard Hallmark fan? Do you have what it takes to blow the other cookie makers out of the water? You're going to want to let the company know in the application.

Unfortunately, I have a feeling that you chances of finding romance over your gingerbread houses and snowman cookies are pretty slim, but you could potentially walk away from the competition $25,000 richer and with some new Hallmark Channel friends in your life. We might be in the middle of patio season, but IMHO, that's a pretty sweet reason to embrace the jolly spirit a little early.