Hallmark’s Christmas Day 2018 Movie Schedule Will Keep You Busy For The Entire Day

Some businesses wait all year to do the bulk of their business during the holiday season. This goes the same for some TV channels too. While Hallmark has original movies year round (and also the Kitten Bowl every January), it saves the real firepower for the Christmas season. This year, the channel has outdone themselves with no less than 36 brand new Christmas themed films. And if that weren't enough, Hallmark’s Christmas Day 2018 movie schedule has a line up of no less than 13 of those original movies, all of which are new for 2018.

Hallmark has actually been at it since before Halloween came around, which is the earliest of all the channel who dedicate the last two months to holiday fare. (Most make like Target and go straight from pumpkins to Christmas trees without stopping for turkey.) The first of the new for 2018 movies, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, aired all the way back on Oct. 27. Hallmark has been premiering new films ever since.

So for those looking for something a little more romantic than endless reruns of A Christmas Story, here are the trailers and the synopsis for all 13 films airing on Dec. 25, 2018.

12:30 a.m. ET: "Reunited At Christmas" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Samantha’s divided family, and boyfriend Simon, all return to Nana’s house to honor her memory and relive their lost Christmas traditions.

2 a.m. ET: "Mingle All The Way" Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on YouTube As app developer Molly and her unlikely match Jeff accompany each other to their Christmas events, sparks fly in the midst of a business arrangement.

5 a.m. ET: "Christmas Joy" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Joy returns home to help her Aunt Ruby pull off a winning Cookie Crawl. Childhood friend Ben Andrews helps Joy open her heart to the magic of the season.

6:30 a.m. ET: "Welcome To Christmas" Hallmark Channel on YouTube A developer finds herself stranded in Christmas, Colorado. The town hopes to employ the Christmas spirit to convince her that their community is the best location for a new ski resort.

8 a.m. ET: "Christmas In Love" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Ellie works at a famous bakery, whose CEO sends his son undercover to learn the business hands-on. Ellie must show Nick that the community Christmas spirit drives the business.

9:30 a.m. ET: "Road To Christmas" Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on YouTube TV Producer Maggie brings her boss' three sons home for the holidays.

11 a.m. ET: "Homegrown Christmas" Hallmark Channel on YouTube When tasked with organizing a high school Christmas dance, a former CEO and her high school sweetheart might rediscover what made them fall in love all those years ago.

12:30 p.m. ET: "Christmas Made To Order" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Steven recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring Christmas joy to his family. Neither expected the Christmas spirit to bring them closer to each other.

2 p.m. ET: "It's Christmas, Eve" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Mistletoe magic comes to town when a school superintendent, forced to make cutbacks, meets a widower music teacher and his 9-yr-old daughter.

3:30 p.m. ET: "Christmas In Evergreen: Letters To Santa" Hallmark Channel on YouTube Lisa Palmer’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas Past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic.

5 p.m. ET: "Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe" Hallmark Channel on YouTube When Darcy returns home to plan a Christmas charity event with her old rival Luke, she realizes what is important in life by repairing her relationship with her father and finding love.

6:30 p.m. ET: "Christmas At Graceland" Hallmark Channel on YouTube A business executive traveling to Memphis for work reunites with her old flame, a music promoter who begs her to perform at the Graceland Christmas Concert.