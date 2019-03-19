Who says proposals always have to be huge public displays of affection? Haley Lu Richardson proposed to Brett Dier in a shockingly chill way and it's honestly goals. During an appearance on Monday night's episode of Busy Tonight alongside her Five Feet Apart costar Cole Sprouse, Richardson told host Busy Philipps how she and Jane the Virgin star Dier decided to tie the knot.

"I asked him to marry me! I just asked," she told Phillips. "Neither of us are like crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was like pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, ‘Wanna marry me?’"

“You married Shia LaBeouf?” Sprouse, 26, chimed in.

“Maybe that got us in the mood, I don’t know,” Richardson responded with a laugh. “But yeah, we’re engaged now.”

If that's not the most chill engagement story you've ever heard, I don't know what is. But just because the engagement was extremely chill doesn't mean that their relationship wasn't serious.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Richardson, 24, and Dier, 29, have been together for over half a decade.

“We’ve been together for seven years,” Richardson told Cosmopolitan in February. “We just want to take our time. We’re still not used to the word fiancé. It’s so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We’re just engaged. And I love Brett. And we’ll get married one day.”

And, in case you were wondering, her proposal was definitely not premeditated.

“I had no idea when I woke up that morning that I was going to ask someone to marry me that day,” Richardson told Cosmo. “I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes. I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obviously, because the proposal wasn't premeditated, Richardson and Dier had to come up with makeshift rings.

“We were at this outdoor strip mall eating pizza when it happened,” she told Cosmo. “When we were crying and having this really amazing moment that I’ll never forget, crying and holding each other and saying, 'Oh my gosh, we’re going to get married, we’re going to be together forever.' We were like, we’re gonna have to do something about it because we didn’t have any rings.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“So we went over to this bush and got these twigs and each knelt down one at a time and tied these twigs around our ring fingers,” the actress continued. “We have them saved in a little baggie. My engagement ring now, it’s custom-made, it’s a really simple ring but it’s engraved like a twig.”

Congrats to the adorable couple on their extremely chill engagement!