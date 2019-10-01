Well, what was probably the biggest, most anticipated celebrity wedding of 2019 has finally happened. And I, for one, am absolutely reeling over the pics surfacing all over my Instagram feed. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber officially had their formal wedding on Monday, Sept. 30 after legally tying the knot in a New York City courthouse last year in September of 2018. And while I'm obsessed with the wedding dress details, the ring, the venue, the bridesmaids dresses — just everything — I can't help but really obsess over Hailey Baldwin's wedding makeup.

Like any other much-anticipated celebrity wedding, there was a ton of speculation about what the Baldwin-Bieber ceremony would entail. As mentioned, the two tied the knot (again) on Monday, Sept. 30, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in Bluffton, South Carolina, a small beach town right off the coast of the state. Fans and followers couldn't wait to see what Baldwin would wear, who would be in her bridal party, and, of course, what her beauty beat would look like. Would her trusted hair stylist Jen Atkin and OG makeup artist Mary Phillips be the team behind her wedding day look? Or would she simply just have them as guests at the wedding?

I now present to you Baldwin's wedding makeup, which looked positively stunning:

Unfortunately, color, hi-res images from the ceremony itself haven't trickled in just yet. However, from what I can see from the photo booth images that Justin Bieber, singer Justine Sky, and other guess have posted so far, Baldwin went with a surprisingly simple makeup look, which feature a soft, even complexion, and not too much eye makeup, save for winged liner which seems to have disappeared by the reception. Overall, Baldwin's look appears classic and elegant, which honestly seemed like her vibe for every aspect of the wedding — bachelorette party dress, rehearsal party dress, wedding reception dress, and wedding hair, included.

While pictures from the ceremony itself have yet to surface (@Hailey, @Justin, @SocialMediaGods, please bless everyone with these pictures soon!!! We're begging you!!!), several photo booth pictures from the couple's reception have started circulating. In those photos, you can see Baldwin wore a sleek low bun for her big day, with piece-y wisps of hair tucked neatly behind her ear. And although you can't see the full length of the reception dress, the top half features a high-neck halter top, with longer pieces of fabric hanging down in the back. Essentially, if you looked up "elegant, classic Hollywood bride," Baldwin's wedding look would probably pop up.

Perhaps this is an unpopular opinion, but personally, I think Baldwin's wedding day makeup was perfect for her. It allowed her natural beauty to shine through and likely didn't detract in any way from what I imagine was a stunning wedding gown. She looked every bit a beautiful, blushing bride. Now, here's hoping more photos start rolling in soon, so we can all start adding them to our own wedding vision boards for years to come.