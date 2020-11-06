Hailey Baldwin has been open about her desire to start a family with husband Justin Bieber someday, and how they plan to do it on their own time without the pressure of rushing into it. Now, the model is making herself heard loud and clear that when the time comes, her pregnancy won't be confirmed through a source. Hailey Baldwin's response to pregnancy rumors is so sassy.

Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The couple later recited vows and celebrated in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends in South Carolina in September 2019. Since getting married, Bieber and Baldwin have been under a constant microscope, with many fans wondering when the two plan to expand their family.

While Bieber and Baldwin have both expressed their hopes to one day welcome kids into the world together, they aren't yet expecting. On Thursday, Nov. 5, Baldwin got in front of rumors that she and Bieber have a baby on the way, by setting the record straight on Instagram.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story," Baldwin wrote on her Stories, directing her message at Us Weekly. "I'm not pregnant."

Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin on Instagram

Baldwin went on to ask publications to "please stop writing false stories" from sources and "focus on what's important." She added of the ongoing vote count in the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden: "AKA THE ELECTION."

Though Baldwin might not be pregnant at the moment, she and Bieber have spent the year reflecting on what's going on in the world and how that has inspired them to raise their future children, telling Vogue India in August 2020: "They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due."

Fans are looking forward to the day Bieber and Baldwin do have kids, but it seems for now they are laser-focused on work and each other.