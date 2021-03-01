Need some inspo for what to caption your significant other's birthday post? Allow me to point you toward Hailey Baldwin's Instagram for Justin Bieber's 27th birthday. "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of them taken throughout their relationship. "Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side ❤️."

The post isn't the first gushy birthday post Baldwin has penned for Bieber since they tied the knot back in September 2018. "Happy birthday best friend," Baldwin wrote for Bieber's 26th birthday in 2020 alongside another series of adorable pictures. "Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day.. I love you."

Back in 2019, she kept things pretty simple in honor of his 25th birthday by writing, "25 sure looks good on u lover.. 🖤," alongside a couple shots of them decked out in Bieber's Drew fashion collection.

I don't think you can (or should) judge a couple's marriage by their social media interactions, but if this was a parallel universe in which you could do that, I would say that things are only seeming to get more lovey-dovey between these two as they rack up anniversaries.

Baldwin is hardly the only romantic one in this relationship. Bieber may very well the King of the gushy post.

"Are we kidding. I can’t believe that you are mine," he recently wrote alongside a series of photos of Baldwin. "You are such a fun, compassionate, sweet, beautiful, confident, strong woman. I would not be who i am today without you."

And that was for no reason! Not her birthday, not Valentine's Day. Just a random Wednesday.

Needless to say, if the above is what he pens for a casual "just because" post, you know the guy pulls all the stops out for a birthday tribute.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," he wrote in honor of Baldwin's 24th birthday in November 2020. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

So, yeah. I think it's safe to say that these two have mastered the art of the gushy post.