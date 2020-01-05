Just days after ringing in 2020, Hailey Baldwin is slamming social media and the "hate" that it brings to the platform. In a message shared on Instagram on Jan. 5, the model said that while she values the human connection of social media, platforms like Twitter and Instagram are a "breeding ground for cruelty." Hailey Baldwin's Instagram about online trolls gets candid about how they impact her while urging her followers to do better in the new year.

Baldwin, aka Mrs. Bieber, is no stranger to fielding her share of online haters since tying the knot with Justin. Over the past year, the star has been vocal about all the negative public attention around her life, including having to address speculation that she was shading Selena Gomez and announcing that she was not pregnant, and she took to Instagram on Saturday to share with her followers just how hard it's been.

"I would say my most favorite part of existing is human connection," the model began. "I absolutely love connecting with other people, I love finding common interests between me and others, hearing people’s story, I love laughing with others, and I love crying with others. I feel so very very deeply. My heart explodes with happiness when my friends and family are happy and my heart feels crushed when they are hurting and sad."

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Baldwin then delved into how the "hate" she experienced from social media hurt her, calling it a "breeding ground for cruelty."

She added:

The reason I say all of this is: because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart which means I love freely and I empathize deeply, and because of that I also hurt very easily when I feel like people don’t see my heart and see me for who I am and the reason I’m even sharing this, is because Instagram, Twitter etc is SUCH a breeding ground for cruelty towards each other, and because people don’t take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before they resort to hatred, it starts to damage what could be really beautiful human interaction and connection.

Baldwin then opened up about how she was tired of putting on a facade and pretending the comments weren't impacting her.

"I could sit here all day and say the hate doesn’t bug me, that the words that are said don’t affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be torn apart on the internet!!!" she added, "It hurts to be compared to other human beings every single day, it hurts for people to jump to conclusions and make assumptions. It hurts to be called names, and to feel like you don’t measure up to a certain standard.. the list goes on and on."

The model concluded her message by saying that she hoped that her followers who were going through the same thing might relate to her message and feel some solidarity about it.

Despite the heaviness of the message, Baldwin ended the post on a positive note, looking forward to the new year.

"With that being said Happy New Year. Let’s connect more in 2020 :)," she concluded.