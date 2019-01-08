Hailey Baldwin's Instagram About Being More Vulnerable On Social Media In 2019 Is So Real

Hailey Baldwin is making a commitment to being more authentic on social media. The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 6, to share some of the most vulnerable parts of herself with fans. In her Instagram post, Baldwin revealed that although her life may seem fantastic from the outside, there are still things she struggles with on the inside and she wants fans, especially girls, to know that they’re not alone. Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram about being vulnerable on social media is both empowering and inspiring. More than that, though, it’ll make you think twice about judging celebs by their social media accounts.

In her Instagram post, which featured a photo of Baldwin smiling and giving the peace sign, the model wrote about how she hopes to be more open in 2019, especially about things she struggles with privately.

“Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable,” she wrote. “I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle…”

Baldwin, who is married to international superstar Justin Bieber and whose father is famous actor Stephen Baldwin, seemingly has the perfect life. But Baldwin herself says that what she experiences emotionally is far from perfect. In her post, she opened up about what she struggles with most.

“I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry,” Baldwin explained in her Instagram post. “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me.”

Although Baldwin revealed that she sometimes struggles with insecurity, she decided not to dwell on it and, instead, chose to make as positive a statement as possible for her fans to absorb and take to heart.

“We ALL have flaws, and that will never change,” Baldwin wrote in her Instagram post. “What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”

Baldwin is clearly looking to make 2019 a good year and perhaps she needed to get all that off her chest to make sure the new year will go smoothly. Whatever prompted to her to post such a personal message, it just goes to show that there are real people behind celebrity names and faces. Good for you, Hailey!