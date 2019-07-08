Can you believe it's already been a year since Hailey Baldwin and The Biebs got engaged? Neither can I! It feels like just yesterday that they made the world say "Wait... already?" when they confirmed their engagement, and even sooner since they tied the knot in New York City's City Hall in September. And now, they're already at a one-year anniversary. Hailey Baldwin's engagement anniversary Instagram just gave the world a reminder that their whirlwind relationship has very much lasted. This has got to be some kind of record in celebrity flash engagements, right?

Baldwin posted a photo of her and Bieber on Sunday, July 7, to commemorate the day Bieber proposed to her in front of a crowd of people in the Bahamas. The photo Baldwin posted was taken in the desert, and showed Bieber's looking off to the side while Baldwin rested her head on his shoulder.

In her caption, she said,

1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.

Awwwww. That's pretty sweet.

Anytime these two post about each other, it's a lovefest. There was the time Bieber wrote and posted a poem for Baldwin. There was the time he posted a paparazzi photo of them holding hands and smiling captioned, "My wife is awesome." There was Baldwin's post where she called Bieber her "safe place" and "happy place." And how could we ever forget about the Instagram Bieber posted when he confirmed their engagement?

On July 9, 2018, Bieber posted a photo of him and Baldwin to the 'Gram to confirm the engagement rumors that had been spreading over the previous two days. (Clearly, the rumors were true.)

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Bieber wrote in his post. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY."

"I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," the caption continued.

Then came a line that Baldwin seemingly echoed in her engagement anniversary post. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS," Bieber wrote. "And I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else." In her engagement anniversary post, Baldwin said, "My heart belongs to you forever."

These two are still as much in love now as they were a year ago, clearly.

Their engagement anniversary is on July 7, despite them announcing their engagement to the world on July 9. Bieber made note of the number seven in his engagement announcement.

"Gods timing really is literally perfect," he said. "We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!"

Happy anniversary to the two Biebs!