Hailey Baldwin Liked A Selena Gomez Instagram, So The Drama May Be Over

There's been a lot going on with the Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin drama the last few days. Speculation started soaring all across social media when Gomez released her first single in two years, "Lose You to Love Me" on Oct. 23. After that release, the next day she dropped an unannounced secret song titled "Look At Her Now." Then there was speculation (since refuted) that Baldwin posted a screenshot of a song as a cryptic dig to Gomez. Aye yai yai! But now, Hailey Baldwin liked a Selena Gomez Instagram post, so now the drama may be all over.

After "Lose You to Love Me" dropped, fans were convinced the track was about her public breakup with Justin Bieber. So, of course all eyes were on Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin at the time, but Selena Gomez tried to diffuse any speculation of drama. According to an article from E! News, Selena said, "I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down, so please be kind to everyone," in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to quiet the beginning of the rumors. Or, at least, to stop the shade being thrown on Hailey Baldwin for perhaps being "the other woman."

On Thursday, Oct. 24, after the drop of "Look At Her Now," rumors were still not quite banished. Team Selena was sort of insinuating that Baldwin was not happy about these new songs apparently being about her husband. The drama reached a high when Baldwin posted a screenshot of the song "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker to her Instagram Stories. Baldwin doused the rumors, according to Just Jared, confirming that the screenshot was not related to Gomez.

For real, sometimes the internet just needs to calm down. Though it can be hard — especially with these two new tracks — not to wonder what the intent and meaning behind them may be and how they would affect the others involved.

Now it seems as though Baldwin is quietly showing Gomez support by liking a Selena Gomez Instagram post.

Baldwin clicked like on an Instagram of Selena celebrating the release of her new tunes alongside some of her BFFs. The post was on Raquelle Stevens' Insta account, and the photo shows Stevens and Gomez with Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez. Stevens is also friends with Baldwin via Instagram.

A source told E! News that Baldwin and Bieber "have heard Selena's new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin." Furthermore, the source commented that Selena Gomez's new song "isn't ideal for Hailey but she understands the "creative process" and that her hubby Bieber "has a past."

However you want to look at it, it seems obvious that the two songs are about Gomez's on-and-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The two singers' dating history stems back to 2011 up until their official and final break up in early 2018. The lyrics of "Look At Her Now" certainly seem to point to the relationship, especially the lines: "It was her first real lover / His too, 'til he had another / Oh, God, when she found out / Trust levels went way down."

There's been so much drama over these new songs the last few days, though, so the fact that it now seems to be resolved is almost a relief. Although some people seem to thrive on gossip and drama, Gomez is way mature for trying to keep it on an adult level and avoid anyone being disrespectful, despite what her songs may hint. After all, music is a cathartic release for songwriters, and even though these celebs are in the spotlight, they deserve the same respect as anyone. Let's just hope that Gomez and Baldwin may have moved on from any bad blood.