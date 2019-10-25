Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Feels Selena Gomez's New Songs "Aren't Ideal"

It’s been a big week for Selenators. On Oct. 23, Selena Gomez released her new song “Lose You To Love Me.” The very next day, she released “Look At Her Now.” Her highly anticipated comeback definitely delivered, and with lyrics like, “In two months, you replaced us,” and, “It was her first real lover, his too till he had another,” fans are convinced Gomez threw some not-so-subtle shade at ex Justin Bieber. To make matters more dramatic, a source reportedly told E! News that Hailey Baldwin’s reported feelings about Selena Gomez’s new songs are unsurprisingly not great, and that the whole situation “isn’t ideal.” Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Bieber and Baldwin for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Of course Justin and Hailey have heard Selena’s new song and they are both trying to not give any reaction to her lyrics referencing Justin,” the source reportedly told E! News. “It isn’t ideal for Hailey but she understands the creative process of writing music and that Justin had a past.” The source reportedly continued, saying, “Justin has completely moved on from that chapter of his life and understands that Selena is allowed to reflect on the past in her own way. Justin and Hailey both want Selena to be happy and in a good place and aren’t phased by it.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This reported insight comes just one day after Baldwin faced some serious backlash for posting an Instagram Story of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker immediately following Gomez’s release of “Lose You To Love Me.” Fans speculated that Baldwin’s Story was a response to Gomez’s lyrics about Bieber, but Baldwin quickly shut the rumors down, telling Just Jared via Instagram, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

On Wednesday night, Gomez went on Instagram Live and said “I’m so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down, so please be kind to everyone. Please be kind, I don’t like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don’t do that.” Of course, Gomez could’ve been referring to anything, so whether or not it was a direct response to Baldwin’s IG Story is unclear. Nevertheless, the timing definitely sent a message.

Gomez continued, saying, “The song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans will recall that in September 2018, Gomez reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility in order to deal with issues related to her mental health. The singer also took a break from social media, and has since been very open about her mental and emotional struggles. “Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all that kept together,” she said, in her acceptance speech for the McLean Award at McLean Hospital’s annual dinner in Massachusetts on Sept. 13, People reports. “I wasn’t able to hold a smile or to keep things normal.”

It’s safe to say that the singer has been through the wringer in the past year, so her new music could very well be inspired by other difficult events in her life, not necessarily her breakup with Bieber. Nevertheless, her lyrics are pretty pointed, and if E!’s source’s comments are true, then it seems Bieber and Baldwin are taking the references in stride.