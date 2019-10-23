A strange coincidence? Hailey Baldwin posted a song to her Instagram Story on Oct. 23 that has fans talking. Baldwin could have simply been giving her followers an early morning music suggestion, but people can't help but read into the cryptic post. Fans think Hailey Baldwin shaded Selena Gomez after the release of Gomez's single, "Lose You To Love Me."

UPDATE: On Oct. 23, Baldwin reportedly commented on JustJared's Instagram page responding to the reports she shaded Gomez. She wrote, "please stop with this nonsense... there is no "response". this is complete BS."

EARLIER: Shortly after Gomez released the song, which many are convinced is about Justin Bieber, Baldwin shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories that showed a tune she was listening to, titled "I'll Kill You." While it's a legit song by Summer Walker, followers were quick to point out that the timing of it could be a dig at Gomez. Elite Daily reached out to both Gomez and Baldwin's teams for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You" lyrics could have a deeper message. Some lyrics read, "Don't want no problems, I wish a b*tch would / Try to come between us, it won't end up good / You know I love you like no one else could." This has some fans thinking Baldwin was trying to come to the defense of her husband.

In "Lose You To Love Me," Gomez bares her soul about love and loss, and while it could be about anyone who broke her heart, social media is confident it's about Bieber.

The one line that really stuck out to me was: "You turned me down and now it's showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy."

Here's what Twitter users are saying about Baldwin's potential message to Gomez.

Again, I think it's important to stress that Baldwin did not direct her Instagram Story at Gomez. Some Twitter users also pointed out that Gomez's tune could also be about her previous relationship with The Weeknd, who reportedly got back together with Bella Hadid nearly two months after their breakup. Interesting.

After Gomez dropped the emotional song on Oct. 23, fans flooded social media to dissect the lyrics and share their thoughts on who they think she wrote it about — with the majority pointing at Bieber.

"I've never cared about ANY celebrity news............. except selena gomez & justin bieber's relationship (don't judge me, ok? it's a hopeless romantic thing). so this new song is a lot for me to handle right now. had to watch with a glass of wine," one wrote.

Another shared: "Hailey Baldwin following Justin Bieber around all day to see if he listens to Selena Gomez new song or not #LoseYouToLoveMe."

Gomez also released a vulnerable, black-and-white music video for the song, which was completely shot on an iPhone. In the video, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum sings directly to the camera, giving off a powerful vibe.

The new music was definitely worth the wait, and Gomez shared a sweet message of thanks to her dedicated fans following the release.

"Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows," she wrote alongside a clip from the music video on Instagram. "I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you."