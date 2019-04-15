If you aren't following the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard yet, then you're seriously missing out. The subject of Hulu's The Act is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder after accepting a plea bargain because she was found guilty of asking her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015. Blanchard has gotten engaged while in prison, People reports, and the origin of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's engagement ring in prison is seriously surprising.

Last week, People revealed that Blanchard was engaged to a man she met through a prison pen pal program. And according to E! News, after she got engaged, Blanchard was able to put a placeholder ring on her left hand that she received as a gift from another inmate. "Another inmate was getting divorced and gave her that for her to just have, so that she could feel good about it," family friend Fancy Macelli told the publication.

Macelli also revealed to People that “They are very happy. You can hear excitement in her voice.”

Additionally, this ring likely won't be Blanchard's permanent rock. Macelli told E! News that Blanchard and her fiancé will get another ring later, after she is released from prison. She will be eligible for parole in 2024, shortly before her 33rd birthday. "They'll go together and pick out rings, obviously later, at a time when she's out and they could do that and have their own intimate moment."

Blanchard is serving her 10-year prison sentence in the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. The story about her life as a Munchausen syndrome by proxy victim went viral in a 2016 BuzzFeed article, and it was then turned into a documentary on HBO, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and most recently adapted into a Hulu series called The Act, which debuted on March 20 and stars Joey King.

Although Blanchard previously worked with Dean for her original news story, the now-27-year-old wrote in an email to Bustle that she didn't approve of the making of The Act. She explained, "I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean has used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so. Therefore, there will be legal action taken against the show's creators."

Macelli also told E! News that Blanchard was "flourishing" in prison, working on her GED and focusing on cosmetology as a possible career once she's out of prison. And to top it all off, she's now engaged. According to Macelli, the family wants to keep the identity of Blanchard's fiancé private, but she did tell E! News how they met, and it's actually kind of sweet.

After he first reached out with a letter, it soon became much more. "That turned into a relationship through email," Macelli told E! News. "And then he went and visited her... That was the beginning of this friendship, which turned into something more than a friendship. At the beginning of this year they decided to get engaged." It's sounds like a happy ending to a not-so-happy story.