Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Coming To Netflix For A New Docuseries

Netflix's plethora of programming means the streaming service is always looking to add new voices and new angles to the stable of algorithmically suggested programming. While some shows have an apparent market niche angle, like The Crown, which is obviously looking for a PBS-style crowd, others don't slot so neatly. But the newest deal does have a clear target demographic in mind, as it was announced this week Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is coming to Netflix.

This is just one part of Goop's expansion into other digital media after quietly widening the brand for most of the decade. Chief content officer Elise Loehnen announced in an exclusive to Variety the brand is also partnering with Delta Airlines to produce a podcast. But the Netflix TV show, streaming into millions of homes and almost certainly a top-liner series when it arrives next fall, will have a more significant impact.

Described as a "docuseries," the show will consist of 30-minute episodes, each of which will be made up of content partnered with website's regular content offerings. These episodes will "examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness" by "utiliz[ing] experts, doctors, and researchers."

According to Loehnen:

We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They’re watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Goop originally started back in 2008, as a newsletter put together by Paltrow touting her "health-centric recipes" as part of reinventing herself as a lifestyle brand. From the outset, the brand has raised eyebrows, with some sites making fun of the assumption of affluent norms to the strange choice for a name. (I mean, who would want to buy goop? It sounds sloppy and semifluid.)

But despite the haters, Paltrow's idea of "spiritual wellness" took hold. And despite repeated debunkings of the brand's claims, Goop is extremely popular. The "In Goop Health" summits sell out regularly. One of the reasons Goop speaks to people seems to be it taps into a belief, especially among women, the health care system isn't doing them any favors, with biases towards men and a dismissive attitude towards their health concerns. So why not going with trying something that feels like it works?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not Paltrow herself will appear in the series has not yet been technically confirmed, but the assumption is she will. The Academy Award winner is still a working actress, with her most recent on-screen appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loehnen said in her statement Paltrow would be involved in many of the show's aspects.

Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her. She’s always looking for white space. Whether it’s developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she’s only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive.

The as-yet-untitled Goop series will premiere on Netflix in the fall of 2019.