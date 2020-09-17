What do you when you've got the perfect #tbt for Instagram but your ex is in it? Just photoshop your new love's face over your ex's, duh. For example, Gwen Stefani photoshopped Blake Shelton over Gavin Rossdale's face for a hilarious Instagram she posted in honor of the 2020 American Country Music Awards where she performed "Happy Anywhere" alongside Shelton.

OK, so there's a lot to unpack here. For starters, I need to make it clear that the Photoshop is honestly so good that, if I didn't know for a fact Stefani and Shelton didn't date back in the day, I would have thought it was legit just a photo of their younger selves standing side-by-side. Like, seriously. If she wasn't a singer, she should have been a graphic designer.

That said, the picture is clearly taken from years ago with younger looking versions of both Stefani and Shelton serving some major '90s lewks (yes, Shelton is rocking the mullet he used to have back in the day), so it very obviously must be Photoshopped. But how did fans realize Stefani was covering Rossdale, of all people, in the particular shot?

Well, on Sept. 14, 2014, Stefani posted the original version of the image featuring herself standing alongside Rossdale on Instagram in honor of their 12th wedding anniversary.

Here's the original picture:

And here's Stefani's new and improved Photoshopped version:

Stefani completed the absolutely amazing above post by pairing it with this caption:

Truly epic.

Stefani and Rossdale were married for 13 years before Stefani filed for divorce in 2015 amid rumors Rossdale had cheated on her with their nanny. That said, neither Stefani nor Rossdale has confirmed or denied the cheating rumors. "Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [knows the specifics about what happened with Gavin]," Stefani explained in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan. “Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Stefani and Rossdale to comment on the cheating rumors but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thankfully, it seems as though her romance with Shelton has finally left her free from the "torture." The two have been publicly dating since 2016 and seem to be as in love as ever.