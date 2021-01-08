Though they can't control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems another barrier is out of the way for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's upcoming nuptials. On Jan. 7, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Gwen Stefani's annulment from Gavin Rossdale was "finally granted," which means she and Shelton can reportedly now have their wedding ceremony in a Catholic church. "It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church," the insider reportedly claimed. And though she reportedly won't receive the official "notification in writing" for a few weeks, the source reportedly claimed "it's official." Woot!

Stefani and Rossdale (who share three sons together) called it quits in August 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage. Then, in March 2019, Stefani reportedly began the process of having her marriage to Rossdale annulled. As a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed at the time, religion is hugely important to Stefani, and she wanted to make sure her eventual marriage to Shelton was "recognized by the church." After a nearly two-year process, it seems Stefani has finally succeeded in eliminating that roadblock and can now marry her fiancé as planned... though it's still unclear when exactly the wedding is going to happen.

Ever since they announced their engagement in October 2020, fans have been wondering when the Voice lovebirds will finally say "I do." Not long after the engagement new broke, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Shelton wants to tie the knot ASAP. "Blake is just ready to be married and wants it to happen very soon," the source reportedly claimed. "Don't be surprised if it happens by the end of the year."

Unfortunately, that didn't happen (as far as fans know, anyway), but in December, another source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the wedding will instead take place, like, any day now. "Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help," the insider reportedly claimed. "It's really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year." And I! Am! Ready!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

However, during a December On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview, Stefani said the plans for their nuptials are still up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," she said. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's still too many people for COVID, so we're sort of going to see what happens in the next few months." V understandable.

No matter when or where the wedding finally happens, I'm sure it will be perfection.