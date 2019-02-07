In my personal opinion, there are very few things in this world that come close to the sensation of sinking your teeth into a crunchy, warm Doritos Los Tacos, unless of course you're sinking your teeth into a crunchy, warm Doritos Los Tacos while sinking into the black hole that is your bed. There's something very special about snacking within the comfort of your own home, and if you, too, are down for a solo snack session, you'll be happy to know that Grubhub is now delivering Taco Bell nationwide. Delivery will also be free for a limited time, so dig in.

Maybe you have your sights set on some Quesaritos or you might simply prefer a classic Chalupa. Either way, you'll be happy to know you can now "live más" without leaving your couch, because Taco Bell announced nationwide delivery via Grubhub on Thursday, Feb. 7. That's right — according to the press release, the two powerhouses have finally officiated a partnership, and it goes without saying that Taco Bell and Grubhub are the single most iconic duo out there (at least when it comes to delivering a Cheesy Gordita Crunch straight to my abode). The best part of all, however, is that delivery for orders over $12 are free for a limited time. Boom, baby.

Oh, and since freshness is key, Taco Bell delivery via Grubhub is guaranteed to be quick and hella efficient. They've made it so pickup is timed to the moment your order is fresh out the kitchen. That way, your Power Bowls, Triple Melt Burritos, and Fritos Burritos will make it to the doorstep fresh as can be, and hot, hot, hot. Before you get too excited about all of this, however, check your nearest Taco Bell location to ensure delivery is — in fact — available in your area.

According to the press release, Julie Felss Masino, the President of Taco Bell, said the chain is beyond excited to expand their delivery across the nation, by way of the one and only third party delivery service, Grubhub.

Per the release, Masino said:

We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it. Our approach to delivery is a recipe for success all around, not only benefiting our customers but also our team members, franchisees and Grubhub drivers, by streamlining how orders hit our kitchens and when they are picked up.

If you're as hungry as I am at the moment, why not order a little T-Bell? Quickly hop onto Taco Bell's website and plug in your zip code. This should direct you to Grubhub immediately, or you can simply logon to Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app, to place your Tex Mex order. Look out, vegetarian menu, I have my eye on you as we speak.

Courtesy of Grubhub

So, there you have it. Taco Bell and Grubhub are officially partners, they're delivering to homes across the country, and for a limited time, you can get free delivery, as long as the order costs more than $12. Pretty sweet, right? Don't tell my bank account, but I see a ton of Taco Bell delivery in my future.