It's officially March Madness season, which means I'm always looking to score deals on my game-time spreads. Supplying your crew with tasty snacks and sips while making sure you don't miss any part of a big game can be a tough balancing act, and Grubhub and Auntie Anne's' pretzel "Basketball Buckets" are here to make it a little easier. With basketball season going from now until Monday, April 8, you're going to want to grab a few of these pretzel buckets — and take advantage of free delivery while you're at it — to keep everyone fueled up during the biggest wins and upsets of the tournament.

Now that we're about halfway through March Madness, I have to admit that I've been getting lazy about putting a spread of bites and sips together for my friends when we watch the game. Luckily, takeout exists for when you'd rather spend your time watching a winning point or a big upset than playing hostess, and I was excited to learn that Auntie Anne's is teaming up with Grubhub to roll out special March Madness-themed buckets that are custom-made to feed big groups.

It can be tough to feed a crew of hungry sports fans, but Auntie Anne's (aka the pretzel connoisseurs that pretty much everyone knows and loves from their mall excursions) is giving even the pickiest eaters something to look forward to with two limited-edition "Basketball Buckets" brimming with your favorite pretzel-themed treats. Pretzel bites are finger food and group-friendly for sharing, and TBH, these options both sound like total slam dunks in the food department.

Plus, from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31 and on Saturday, April 6 and Monday, April 8, you can score free delivery on your goodies through Grubhub.

Here's how to pick the winning combination. For five or less people, you're going to want to go for the Free-Throw Bucket, which will set you back just $19.99 (or, if you do the math, less than $4 per person). This tasty package will come brimming with your choice of Auntie Anne's most popular offerings. You can choose between the chain's original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, Mini Pretzel Dogs, or Pepperoni Pretzel Nuggets.

Courtesy of Grubhub

Bigger groups will want to check out the 3 Point Bucket, which is enough for 15 people. If you have a mix of different palates or eating restrictions in your group, you'll want to go for this option, which includes three Basketball Buckets of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs.

There's something for everyone in this mix, and at $54.99, the 3 Point Bucket a steal at just over $3.66 per head.

Courtesy of Grubhub

Again, the icing on the cake is that your Auntie Anne's Basketball Bucket will come with free delivery on Grubhub on March 28 through March 31 and on April 6 and April 8, so I'd aim for those dates if you want to score some extra savings.

Per a Grubhub rep, the free delivery offer "is available in 35 states including New York, California, Texas, Illinois, Washington D.C., Florida, Michigan, and Colorado," so I'd check on the Grubhub app or website to make sure that you have an Auntie Anne's delivering to you. Happy munching!