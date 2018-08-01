Grey's Anatomy ended their 14th season with two series regulars heading out to pasture. Now, with the 15th season arriving in only a matter of weeks, fans are learning who will be coming to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to begin Season 15. If the latest casting announcement suggests anything, romance and music will be in the air for someone on the hospital roster, as Grey's Anatomy casts Chris Carmack as Seattle's newest orthopaedic surgeon hotshot.

Chris Carmack is a very hot actor right now, coming directly off a six-season run on the show Nashville, where he played gay country star Will Lexington. Lexington spent his six years on the show coming to terms with his sexuality in a music business where prejudice runs high. The show ended with a suggestion he could still get back together with the love of his life, Zach Welles, played by Cameron Scoggins.

Nashville's series finale just aired this past Sunday, July 26, so Carmack is literally jumping directly from one series to the next. Grey's Anatomy premieres September 27, so it's all of eight weeks off the small screen before he returns, trading out his guitar for a scalpel or two. Before his stint on Nashville, Chris Carmack was best known for the role of high school bully Luke on The OC. He also appeared on Desperate Housewives, Smallville, and the short-lived Related.

ABC

According to TVLine, which broke the news:

Sounds like a character someone will be falling for, though at this point it's not apparent who. But there's the little matter of this season's theme.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Carmack isn't the only actor who will be joining the series this coming year. As previously reported, Kim Raver is back this season in the role of Teddy Altman. She's been upped to a series regular after last year's guest stint. And with the revelation of her character's pregnancy at the end of Season 14, rumor is she'll be very close to her due date when the show returns in the fall.

But those aren't the only changes in store. According to Digital Spy, the spin-off show, Station 19, will also play a significant role. Stacy McKee, who created the new show says:

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 premieres with a two-hour episode on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Station 19 Season 2 premieres the week after, on Oct. 4, in the 9 p.m. ET slot directly following.