Check your phones, Upper East Siders, because Gossip Girl is back to expose the scandalous lives of a new batch of Manhattan's prep school elite. Over a decade after the mysterious blogger began chronicling the dramatic ups and downs of Serena Van Der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf, and Chuck Bass, a new iteration of Gossip Girl is resurrecting the persona in HBO Max's upcoming Gossip Girl sequel series. To get you pumped for all the hot gossip coming your way, here's everything we know about HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Based on the dishy YA novel series by Cecily von Ziegesar, Gossip Girl became an instant phenomenon when it premiered in 2007. After the show received pearl-clutching reviews from scandalized critics over its sexual storylines, Gossip Girl actually used those negative remarks to its advantage by plastering quotes about how inappropriate and nasty the series was on posters of characters hooking up. The marketing strategy was a huge success, and ushered in an era of frothy, sexy teen dramas for The CW, which continues to this day with hits like Riverdale.

After the original series made such a huge mark, the new iteration of Gossip Girl has some big shoes to fill — designer heels, obvi.

Gossip Girl's Release Date

The new Gossip Girl series was originally slated to premiere in 2020, likely alongside HBO Max's May 27 launch or closely afterwards, but filming had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production finally began at the end of November, and HBO Max confirmed the series will premiere sometime in 2021. There is no exact premiere date yet.

Gossip Girl's Cast

The reboot will feature an entirely new cast of Upper East Siders. The show's official Instagram account gave a first look at the nine central characters and a one-word description for each in a slew of posts on Saturday, Jan. 2.

Emily Alyn Lind's character Audrey Hope is given the word "Grace," Eli Brown's Otto "Obie" Bergman IV is given "Privilege," Thomas Doherty's Maximus Wolfe values "Freedom," Zión Moreno's Luna La will deliver the "Style," Savannah Smith's Monet de Haan has the "Power," Jordan Alexander's Julien Calloway wields "Influence," Evan Mock's Akeno "Aki" Menzies exudes "Innocence," Tavi Gevinson's Kate Keller has "Ambition," and Whitney Peak's Zoya Lott is described as having "Perspective."

So far, these one-word descriptors are all we know about the new characters, but they already help to paint a picture of what to expect from the reboot.

Gossip Girl's Trailer

The upcoming series has released a ton of set photos, but has yet to drop a trailer. Keep your eyes peeled, Upper East Siders, because the first look could be released any day now.

Fans can expect the new Gossip Girl to announce its 2021 premiere date in the coming months. Until then, the entire original Gossip Girl series is streaming on HBO Max now, and it's the perfect time for a rewatch to prepare for the upcoming reboot.