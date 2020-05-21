Game of Thrones shot an entire ensemble cast to fame. But the structure of the series meant some actors were on the show for years before sharing a scene. Some never even met on-screen at all. Emilia Clarke's Daenerys and Sean Bean's Ned Stark, for instance, were never on Westeros at the same time. Another pairing who never shared the screen: Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa, despite being two of the show's most famous actors. Now, Good Bad & Undead will give Game Of Thrones fans the pairing they never got to see on the small screen.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, the two actors are set to star in a brand new film from Legendary Pictures. It's a fresh take on the Dracula legend, based on the 1897 gothic horror novel. There have been many takes on the vampire myth, from the gold standard Bram Stoker's Dracula to a more respun retelling of Dracula that aired recently on Netflix to Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter.

But this story is promised to be based on an "original idea." It hails from Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the writers known for horror hits like Freddy vs. Jason and the Friday the 13th reboot.

HBO

The new idea, according to Deadline, is an unlikely buddy con artist story between Dinklage's vampire hunter, and Momoa's undead character.

In Good Bad & Undead, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them. The intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.

Let's be honest; you totally want to see Tyrion Lannister running scams from Victorian town to town with Drogo as his partner is swindling good folk from their money. I think this might be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.