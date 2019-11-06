Gigi Hadid's Response To Haters Criticizing Her Style Are So On Point

Even supermodels need to take a break from the glitz and glamour once in a while. Gigi Hadid had a lot to say after Twitter trolls came after her for sporting sneakers, leggings, and a puffy jacket to run errands in NYC. Gigi Hadid's response to haters criticizing her style called out the unrealistic standards fans hold their celebrity faves to, and I'm here for it.

After some since-deleted, unkind comments caught Hadid's eye on Monday, Nov. 5, she used her platform to express her disapproval and share an inspiring message with her followers.

"U guys need to calm tf down sometimes. It’s called stepping out to do one errand- not dressing for your approval," Hadid tweeted. "Your unrealistic expectations & petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress differently." You go, girl.

In a follow-up tweet, she explained why it’s problematic to expect her to be on at all times. She is human, after all. "U all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice," she wrote. "I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments."

"I like what I wear and wear it for that reason. It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself," Hadid concluded in a third tweet. "Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace."

The outfit she was slammed for seemed totally logical and actually super cute for the cold, NYC weather. See what I'm talking about?

Hadid is no stranger to responding to backlash about her appearance. In March 2019, she hit back after Twitter users dragged her for how she looked in a photo she snapped with a fan at the beach after a photo shoot.

"Woww … this thread .. Out of context and styling from the shoot , and after wrapping shooting in the sun for 12 hours in a wig, this look wasn’t my best moment to take a pic w fans," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, before reminding her critics she only agreed to take the pic regardless because she wanted to be open with her fans. This is the perfect example of damned-if-you-do-and-damned-if-you-don't moment.

Hopefully critics have learned their lesson and will keep their negative comments to themselves after this.