It's fair to say that Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers didn't have the smoothest road to romance on Love Is Blind (that distinction clearly went to Lauren and Cameron). While they fought and made up, and at times seemed like they might not make it (like for instance when Powers said "I don't" at the altar), they ultimately found their way back to one another and are still going strong as a couple. That might all come as a huge surprise, that is until you take Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers' astrological compatibility into account. Then suddenly, all the ups, downs, and ultimate happy ending start to make perfect sense

Gibelli is an Aries and Powers is a Gemini. Both of these signs are highly dynamic, passionate, and seek out relationships with people who can excite and challenge them. Their shared biggest fear is falling into a rut or routine in their relationships, and so while they both value commitment and want a partner to share their life with, settling down is not on the horizon for either of them. This can be a challenge when paired with more traditional and security-craving signs, but in one another they find a common vision for how they want to live their lives. They might just have a few rough patches around communication to work through, which can cause some early turmoil in the relationship. All of this will sound awfully familiar if you followed along with Powers and Gibelli's love story as it aired on Netflix. But now that they’ve confirmed on the reunion that they’re still dating, here's what else we can guess about this couple’s dynamic based on their zodiac signs.

Life Is Full Of Adventure For These Two Signs.

Both Aries and Gemini have a great craving for new experiences and mental stimulation. In one another they often find someone who can finally keep up with their intellectual curiosity and desire for adventure. Both signs, but in particular Areas, can be risk-takers and find those who aren't frustrating because there’s so much in life you miss out on if you aren’t willing to take the occasional leap of faith. So, it's not surprising that either of these signs would be drawn to an opportunity to find love in unconventional ways, and to take the risk by opening up their heart to love even if it makes them vulnerable. At the very least, it would have made for a novel experience and a great story to tell in the future.

Their Sexual Chemistry Is Fiery.

If there’s one thing that Gemini and Aries pairing is never short on it’s passion. Both of these signs have a verve for life and innate curiosity that lends itself to some hot lovemaking. They’re both uninhibited and have a desire to explore each other's bodies and connect on a deeper level. The only disconnect they may have is around frequency, as Aries is up for it whenever the inspiration strikes — which is often. Gemini needs a bit more personal space to recharge before they are ready to reconnect in the bedroom. This may lead to some frustration on Aries’ part, but it can also add to the overall passion when they do get to be the conquering hero in bed.

Trust Is Their Biggest Hurdle.

Where these two signs tend to struggle most is around issues of trust. Aries does have a bit of a jealous streak and Gemini is known for being a bit fickle if they feel as though they’re in a relationship with someone who isn’t challenging them intellectually. But really, this trust issue comes down to having very different approaches to life. Aries is all about following their gut and Gemini needs more time to process things. This clash becomes most apparent in their fighting styles. While Aries, thanks to a connection to Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, wants to have it all out in a big blowout (followed by passionate making up). Gemini, thanks to a connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, wants to methodically talk through the issue bit by bit. This can create an impasse if both parties aren't willing to forge a new unique way of working through issues together. Ideally, it will look something like Gemini getting the opportunity to process and think through the problem, followed by hot makeup sex for Aries.

When you look at Powers’ and Gibelli’s relationship through an astrological perspective, it makes sense why they had struggles early on getting on the same page. But this is also why, ultimately, they couldn’t give up on the connection they shared. Sometimes, even stormy beginnings can lead to a match made in heaven.