"I do" is probably the phrase most people expect to hear at a wedding, but the ceremonies for the Love is Blind couples were anything but conventional. That was particularly the case for Giannina and Damian, when Damian said "I do not" at the altar, propelling his fiancée to run away from the dramatic nuptials. However, there's much more to their love story, since Giannina and Damian revealed they're together after Love is Blind.

Giannina and Damian were one of six couples Netflix followed through the Love is Blind dating experiment after the pods. After sharing a few sweet moments through an opaque window in their respective isolation rooms, Damian decided to take things to the next level and get on one knee to propose. In a truly iconic representation of equality, Giannina responded by getting down on one knee herself and asking Damian if he'd marry her too. They both agreed, and afterwards got to see each other in person for the first time before heading onto their honeymoon, then moving in together in the real world.

The couple faced more than a few difficult moments in their engagement. Their blow-up fights never seemed to fully break them, but they certainly didn't make a blissful wedding seem promising. Nonetheless, viewers were left in will-they-won't-they suspense until they got to the altar and Damian denied Giannina after she said "I do" to him. After that, hopes of them sticking together were pretty much gone.

Netflix

Or... that's what you might have thought. On the Love is Blind reunion, which premiered on March 5, Damian and Giannina officially announced that they were together again, despite their rocky past.

"Looking back, I respect his decision. I feel like where we are now, it’s just so right for us, where we can just date, you know," Giannina said.

It turns out, even though Damian said "I don't," he wasn't actually saying no to having a relationship with Gigi. "Getting to the day of the wedding, me and her had talked and I said, ‘No matter what happens, we leave this together.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, we do,'" Damian said on the reunion special. "When she said ‘I do,’ I didn’t expect that. I thought she was going to be the one to say 'I don’t' and I was gonna say, ‘OK, I don’t either, I’ll walk away with you.’"

Although he ultimately doesn't regret publicly turning her down, Damian did apologize for how the situation made Giannina feel. "I wish I could take the pain away from her that day, and the hurt, and the embarrassment. To her family and friends, I’m sorry that I ever put her through that," he explained as he teared up. "That was the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life, honestly, and I would stick by it again, because of where we are now."

Fans can catch up with all the other couples by watching the full Love Is Blind reunion on Netflix or YouTube now.