The Battle of Winterfell is over, but the Battle for the Iron Throne has only begun. Heading into this season, the Game of Thrones showrunners spent a lot of time and energy focused on hyping Season 8 episode 3, "The Long Night," as the longest battle ever committed to film. But that was partly a smokescreen, to hide what came after, which fans are starting to realize is another massive battle, and this time, one Arya can't shortcut with a well-placed blade. According to Emilia Clarke, Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 is the biggest yet.

Anyone who has been following the Game of Thrones rumor mill knew there was a second fight coming down in King's Landing, post-Winterfell. The production recreated sections of the city in Titanic Studios, instead of heading out to Spain and using an actual medieval town like it usually does, for the express purpose of having it weather both siege and dragon attack conditions.

What fans couldn't be sure of was who was attacking whom. Was this the living vs. the Night King? Or was it a Targaryen-Lannister showdown? Now that the battle of Winterfell has passed, the answer has turned out to be the latter. According to Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, the conflict will be epic.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Clarke was on her promotional kick, focusing on her brand new charity initiative, SameYou. As most fans are aware, as part of the run-up to this season, Clarke revealed she had lived through not one, but two aneurysms and brain surgeries during the run of the series, and that she was launching SameYou for the less fortunate who also live through this kind of brain trauma. As part of the fundraiser to promote it, she's working with Omaze to host a screening of the final Game of Thrones episode later this month.

She also gossiped about the making of the Battle of Winterfell, her family's and friends not being GoT fans, and meeting Beyonce. As the second segment (below) wrapped up, it seemed like she had managed to avoid saying anything about the final three episodes that could be construed as a spoiler. However, just as Kimmel was about to throw to commercial at the end of the segment, she slipped.

"Episode 5 is bigger."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

You can hear Kimmel interrupt himself, completely taken aback: "Wait, what happened, what'd you say?!"

"Episode 5 is... I mean, Episodes 4, and 5, and 6, they're all insane. But like...." Clarke gestured an explosion for Episode 5.

"Find the biggest TV you can," she declared.

Kimmel, clearly terrified more spoilers might come out if the interview continued, rapidly wrapped up the segment. But the word was out. Some fans have been theorizing the Battle for King's Landing will be as epic as the one at Winterfell. After all, as the two central locations in Westeros, it only seems right both should have a massive battle as part of the series' end. Thanks to Clarke, fans now have that all but confirmed.

Game of Thrones continues on Sundays on HBO.