Samsung announced its newest generation of headphones, Galaxy Buds Pro, on Thursday, Jan. 14. Given the Galaxy Buds Live's recent release in August, you may be wondering if the new Buds Pro are worth the upgrade this time around. To help you get a look at what exactly sets the headphones apart from each other, here's a breakdown of Galaxy Buds Pro versus Galaxy Buds Live.

During the virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on Jan. 14, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Buds Pro, new premium earbuds in the Galaxy Buds line. The Galaxy Buds Pro are the fifth iteration in the Buds line, which first launched in February 2019. The new Galaxy Bus Pro come with an enhanced listening experience, thanks to features like immersive sound and connectivity across your devices. They also sport a modern and sleek design with three unique color options.

The latest release to the Samsung's Galaxy Bud line comes after the brand dropped Galaxy Buds Live in August 2020. Galaxy Buds Live are well known for their ergonomic shape and listening experience, but Galaxy Buds Pro certainly come with added benefits across sound, battery life, design, and more. If you're looking to compare the two products, check out these differences in their specs.

Design

Galaxy Buds Pro take inspiration from Galaxy Buds Live’s iconic shape, but with an updated, more ergonomic form. The new design will feel more natural in your ear, as it lessens the contact area between your ear and the bud so you don't get that clogged-up feeling when wearing them. Galaxy Buds Pro also have the highest water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line, so you can worry less about potential spills.

Courtesy of Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Live also feature water resistant coating, as well as an ergonomic design with two sizes of wingtips to choose from to provide comfortable wear.

Sound

Galaxy Buds Pro will give customers Samsung's best listening experience yet. For your listening experience, Galaxy Buds Pro feature enhanced Active Noise Cancellation which, you can toggle on and off, to block 99% of outside noise. The standout features of the Pro include the new intelligent Active Cancellation, which automatically switches to ambient sound and turns down music when you're speaking. There's also the new Auto Switch, which will automatically connect your sound to whichever gadget you're using, whether it's your phone, tablet, or something else.

For ambient listening, Galaxy Buds Pro sport an Air Vent, which is a little hole built into the design, a 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass, and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for richer treble to give balanced, rich sound. For better calls, the buds come with three microphones to prevent unwanted background noises as well as a Voice Pickup Unit to ensure that you're clearly heard. The new Wind Shield technology on the Galaxy Buds Pro is also designed to filter out wind interference on calls.

Galaxy Buds Live sport 12-millimeter speakers and an ergonomic design that delivers spacious sound sound. Similar to Galaxy Buds Pro, the product also has Active Noise Cancellation to mute lower frequency noise around you, as well as an Air Vent for ambient listening.

Battery Life

One of the major updates to the Galaxy Buds Pro is its enhanced battery life. You'll get up to 8 hours of playback using its battery. If you use the wireless charging case, you'll get an additional 20 hours of playback. If you're using Active Noise Cancellation, you'll get five hours of playback with 13 hours more available in the wireless charging case. You can get one hour of playtime after just five minutes of charging, which is a great option if you're on the run.

With Galaxy Buds Live, you'll get 7.5 hours of play time in a single charge, with an additional 20.5 using the charging case. If you use Active Noise Cancelling, you'll get six hours of playtime in each earbud, with 16 additional hours of reserve power available. Similar to Galaxy Buds Pro, charging the buds for five minutes will give you one hour of play time.

Color

Galaxy Buds Pro are available in three colors in the new Phantom series from Samsung: Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, and Phantom Silver.

Courtesy of Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live are sold in three different colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White.

Courtesy of Samsung

Price

Galaxy Buds Pro are selling for $199.99, which is a little more than Galaxy Buds Live $169 price tag. Basically, if you want the best of the best, and newest accessories Samsung has to offer, then Galaxy Buds Pro will be your go-to, but if you're not itching to upgrade, the Buds Live still have plenty of similar features.

