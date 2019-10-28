Gabrielle Union & Kaavia's Matching 'Bring It On' Costumes Win Halloween

Consider it brought. It's not even actually Halloween yet, but Gabrielle Union and her adorable 11-month-old daughter with former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade have already won the costume game. Like, y'all can just pack up your shiz and go home now. Sorry, but this is not a democracy, it's a cheer-ocracy. I mean, have you seen Gabrielle Union and Kaavia's matching Bring It On costumes? The pair brought their matching East Compton Clover uniforms into the atmosphere, and TBH, they're totally the poo, so take a big whiff.

The Being Mary Jane actress got all #TBT the week before Halloween 2019 when she slipped back into her iconic Isis cheerleader outfit from the 2000 cult classic film, Bring It On. She then dressed her mini-me up in a teeny tiny version of the green-and-yellow getup and, OMFG, nothing has ever been cuter. All that's missing is Wade dressed up as Sparky Polansky. Because spirit fingers.

Union hit up Instagram on Oct. 27 to share a couple pics of herself and her baby girl all decked out in Clover-gear. They even had matching big yellow bows.

"Brought It," she captioned the slideshow.

Union later uploaded a second post — a video set to the infamously stolen Clovers cheer "Brr... it's cold in here." She even spliced in footage from the movie.

"Ice Ice Ice... Its COLD asf," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, it turns out the outfits were actually part of Union's 47th birthday celebration (and how is Gabrielle Union 47? How does she not age? Someone LMK.), which featured a #CaliLove theme. Union shared a whole bunch of pics and videos from the big event on her Instagram story.

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

Instagram/Gabrielle Union

The party also featured a performance by rapper Saweetie, who surprised Union by coming decked out in her own Clovers uniform.

So does all this Clover love hint at the possibility of another Bring It On flick with the OG cast? Kirsten Dunst — who played Isis' rival cheerleading captain, Torrance Shipman — recently admitted that she would totally be down.

"Listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie," Dunst revealed during a Sept. 25 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Why not? It would be so fun."

The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube

Of course, there have already been a bunch of sequels to the original Bring It On — including 2004’s Bring It On Again, Bring It On: All or Nothing with Hayden Panettiere and Rihanna, Bring it On: In It to Win It, and Bring It On: Fight to the Finish — though none of them featured the original cast members. But a reboot with Dunst, Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford? Well, that would be awesome!

Anyhoo, I could totally see Union and Dunst slip back into their original roles, only, this time, they'd play moms with daughters on the same squad teaming up as their kids go up against a new rival team. It's good, right? Although, honestly, as long as we get them all dancing to "Hey Mickey" while the credits roll, I really don't care what the plot is.