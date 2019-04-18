There are a lot of different types of cereal on the market, but this latest release from FYE may just take the cake for most unique. And, yes, I'm talking about the same FYE you and your friends probably hit up on a very frequent basis back when trips to the mall were one of the only ways to hang. Anyway, back on the topic of cereal. Remember Bob Ross? That guy who always seemed to show up on your parent's TV whenever PBS was on? You can now have breakfast with the popular painter thanks to FYE’s Bob Ross “The Joy Of Cereal” that's complete with "happy little accidents" marshmallows.

Now, you can start your mornings off with a smile thanks to the divine creation of Bob Ross Cereal from FYE. I know FYE doesn't really seem like a place that would sell cereal. After all, they are best known for selling entertainment-related items like movies, music, and stuff like that. However, they do have a line of food products including Bob Ross cereal that's made with marshmallow bits.

"The Joy Of Cereal" doesn't have any obvious major cereal companies behind it, at least that's my take away after viewing the product picture on the FYE website. It sure does bear a striking resemblance to Lucky Charms, or some variation of it. According to INSIDER, the marshmallow pieces come in the following shapes: "Happy little accidents," "almighty mountains," "guiding stars," "rainbow hearts," "charming little cabins," and "lovely little bushes."

The full retail price for one box of Bob Ross cereal is $12.99, but right now you can buy it on the FYE website for $9.99. At the time of publication, the product was in stock.

The cereal is a nod to Ross's popular TV show, "The Joy of Painting." The show was on the air from 1983 until 1994, but, thanks to the internet, millennials have been able to catch up on his painting show. Using basic techniques, Ross taught viewers his wet-on-wet painting style. He rocked a pretty sweet hairstyle. His poofy hairdo may like an afro, but it was actually a perm. He's also been the subject of many quality memes, thanks to his unique look and happy-go-lucky personality. You're probably familiar with a few of them.

As if Bob Ross cereal wasn't enough, there's actually a whole line of Bob Ross-inspired products. Example A: This Bob Ross Energy Drink that's available for $3.99 at FYE. Or, this Bob Ross Toaster from Walmart. He was pretty popular back in the day, but the development of all of these Bob Ross products make me think he's more popular now than he was before he passed in 1995. There's even a fan Twitter account (@BobRoss) with more than 10,700 followers.

There's no denying that Ross was a cheery guy. His legacy lives on through products like "The Joy Of Cereal," so you can start your day off on a happy note. BRB, while I place my order.