Swimming into pool season is getting an aesthetic upgrade, thanks to all the new summer offerings from FUNBOY. With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, the popular lifestyle brand is dropping a must-have piece from its summer 2021 pool collection — and FUNBOY’s Mega Yacht pool float is about to make patio season so Instagram-worthy. With a design inspired by classic Mediterranean speedboats, you can bring the Italian Riviera vibes to your next pool day, no ticket to Monaco required.

Available starting on Tuesday, May 11, FUNBOY's new Mega Yacht design upgrades its super popular 9-foot-long Yacht float, which costs $99 and features a daybed for two people, two drink holders, and a front cooler where you can store ice and all your cold summer sips.

In comparison, the Mega Yacht is super-sizing everything. Clocking in at $199, the Mega Yacht is well-worth the extra $100 if you're looking for something that can hold all your BFFs. FUNBOY's largest yacht-style float yet, the Mega Yacht measures almost 13 feet long and over 5 feet wide, making it a vessel that can comfortably accommodate three adults at one time.

The neon orange, blue, and white design, which draws its inspiration from "classic Mediterranean speedboats and '80s Miami offshore racers," gives the float a decidedly vacation-like feel. At the front of the float, the Mega Yacht comes with a bungee cord system so you can tie down a speaker, cooler, towels, or snacks. The design also features a pillow, inflatable tower, handles and side grab ropes to help you easily get on and off, and dual cup holders. In short, you've got all the space and storage you need for a perfect day at the pool.

If you're not looking to drop $225 for a pool float, you can also check out the other must-have items in FUNBOY's summer collection. From the jetski-inspired float to the OG Yacht design, any of these aesthetic options will make a splash at the pool this summer.