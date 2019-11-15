FUNBOY's Inflatable Snowmobile Sled Is Perfect For Retro Winter Fun

Welcoming in the snowy season doesn't mean that you have to say goodbye to all of the outdoor fun. The retro-inspired colors and snowmobile design will make this FUNBOY's inflatable Snowmobile Sled your fave fall and winter accessory. Bundle up and get ready for all the snow fun this season.

Decked out in a fun red-and-blue color scheme, white stripes, and a "76" on the front, you'll feel like you're a pro sledder while on this inflatable. The FUNBOY's website describes the brand new Snowmobile Snow Sled as "the finest downhill snow sled for adults." It's apparently made from an "ultra-thick material with a reinforced rubber base," so you can really go wild on the slopes.

The brand's description of the product states that the inflatable Snowmobile Snow Sled has a 12-inch air cushioned seat, fits up to two adults, is designed to withstand weather down to 25 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. It also has rapid valves so you can inflate and deflate it in less than three minutes with an electric pump (not included). FUNBOY offers the pump to inflate your FUNBOY products for $16 on its website.

You can purchase the FUNBOY Snowmobile Sled on FUNBOY's website for $99. If you order it before 11 a.m. PT, the sled will ship out the same day, while ground orders ship within 48 hours. Shipping costs will vary by location, but you have the option to choose from FedEx Ground, Express Saver, and FedEx 2 Day.

If you and a BFF know you both want to grab one of these FUNBOY Snowmobile Sleds, FUNBOY sells a two pack, perfect for sharing or gifting. For $169, you get two of the Inflatable Snowmobile Sleds, which means you'll save about 15% on the total purchase.

If you're planning your next beach vacay, and don't know if you'll be doing much sledding this winter, FUNBOY released a Red Sports Car Float in April that is shaped like an '80s sports car. This option has two cup holders, so you can lounge and sip while you soak up the sun and even use it with a friend. But TBH, the kicker here is totally that the cooler is located underneath the inflatable spoiler.

From the snow to the sand, FUNBOY has you covered with seasonal floats. Now, just grab your bestie and get ready to hit the snow-covered hills this winter.