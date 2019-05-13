With Memorial Day a few weeks away, Frontier is keeping those Monday scaries at bay with an airfare promo that'll help you score major savings on a last-minute spring getaway. Summer is just around the corner, y'all, and there's never been a better time to book some pre-patio season travel plans than with Frontier’s May 2019 flight sale. However, I'd act fast, because the promo — which lets you snag 75% off your dream getaway in the coming weeks — isn't sticking around for long.

Until midnight on Monday, May 13, wannabe travelers can head to FlyFrontier.com to take advantage of a 75% off deal on any nonstop domestic travel between Saturday, May 18 through Wednesday, June 19. Depending on your location, there are countless destinations to choose from, but I saw $34 flights to Chicago from Austin and $47 flights to Austin from Atlanta as some of the cheaper options.

As always, there are some fine print caveats to take into consideration before booking your warm weather getaway. First of all, I'd note that travel for the deal is restricted to flying out on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, so I'd plan to use some vacation days unless you're OK with a very short trip. In addition, the Saturday before Memorial Day (May 25) and the Tuesday after (May 28) are both unsurprisingly excluded from the 75% off promo.

Last but not least, there are also some destinations that are excluded from the sale, so I'd make sure to check out the Frontier flight page for a full list. That being said, I was surprised that many warm weather spots are still up for grabs. If you've been looking for the best time to fly to hot spring spots like Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Diego, it looks like now is a pretty good time to buy to ensure yourself warm weather getaway without breaking the bank.

Meanwhile, if you're a Discount Den member, you can also take advantage of a Friends Fly Free promo that's also going on through May 13. While the membership costs $59.99 per year, it comes with some serious perks like discounted fares that are valid on up to six people on your reservation as well as Friends Fly Free and Kids Fly Free promos. If you have a group of friends you frequently travel with, there's no reason not to go in on a membership, so all of you can reap the benefits of cheaper travel. With the May Friends Fly Free deal, all you have to do is enter the promo code FLYFREE to bring a travel companion with you free of charge during travel from now through June 19 or from Aug. 12 through Nov. 13.

Just keep in mind that travel is only valid Mondays through Thursdays, and Saturdays, during those dates and the following dates are blacked out: May 23 through 25 as well as May 27 through 29, and Aug. 29 through Sep. 3.

Again, these limited-time sales are only good through the end of Monday, May 13, so I'd send your besties or bae a message sometime during the day to solidify your travel plans and start crafting the perfect "OOO" message.