For me, spring fever means wanting to book a flight somewhere I've always wanted to visit. Contrary to what you might have been hearing from Game of Thrones fans, summer — not winter — is coming, and the best way to count down to patio season is by getting a preview of what's to come at a sunny destination. If you've been dreaming about getting in on sunkissed skin or just satisfying your desire to venture somewhere new, you'll want to check out Frontier Airlines’ April 2019 flight promo to take 50 percent off your next flight. Just make sure to act fast, because this deal will be gone in just a few hours.

On April 15, Frontier Airlines made Monday a little easier to handle by gifting wannabe travelers a flash travel sale. According to the budget airlines' website, travelers have until the end of the day to brainstorm a spot they've wanted to go, enter in the promo code "SAVE50" in the search box, and rake in some major savings on their dream destinations by taking 50 percent off their first one-way flight.

Unlike many flight sales, Frontier's latest offering is also perfect for last minute getaways, too. If you're looking to treat bae to a surprise weekend or want to party it up with your besties somewhere new in the next few weeks, now's the time to book if you want to get some of the best prices of the season. As the icing on the cake, I was surprised to see that the promo also applies to some weekend travel if you don't necessarily want to use up your vacation days on your next vacation.

According to the fine print, the airline's promotion is valid for nonstop domestic travel on April 20, 23-24, 27, and 30. You can also book to travel pretty much all of next month as well, as May 1-4, 7-8, 11, 13-15, 18, and 21-22 are all included in the promo window. With so many dates to choose from (usually, flight sales have very select days you can fly out), I'd scroll through and see where you can nab the cheapest fares during that time.

As I browsed through the offerings, I was pumped to see you can apply the SAVE50 promo code to some of the current flight deals on the Frontier website. Looking through, I was able to find everything from $78 round trip flights from Denver to Las Vegas to $177 roundtrip flights from New York to Austin.

As always with flight sales, there are a few hot spring destinations that have been omitted from the promotion (for example, travelers from New York and Chicago won't be able to score an extra 50 percent off if they choose to fly into most cities in Florida), but there are still plenty of other options to take advantage of.

The good news is that temperatures are slowly starting to warm up everywhere, so you really can't go wrong with most of these destinations come May.