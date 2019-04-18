It's may still be spring but summer isn't really that far off. All this talk about the hot weather lately has me craving something cold and sweet, like Friendly's new Dessert Cups. The tiny treats look like the perfect size for when you want a sweet bite of something to help cool you down. There are six new flavors and each one is made with several layers of cool and creamy sweetness that is going to satisfy just about any palette this summer. Are you craving dessert yet? Yeah, me too.

To try and beat the heat this summer, you may want to check out these new Dessert Cups from Friendly's to satisfy your ice cream cravings. The new cups are a bit of a different take on some classic desserts you know and love. The desserts are sold in 8.5-ounce cups at select grocery retailers nationwide, according to Friendly's. Just take a stroll through the frozen section the next time you're at the grocery store and you should be able to spot these cute little cups.

OK, now that we've got the particulars out of the way, let's get right to the flavors. As I mentioned, there are six different kinds of Dessert Cups featured in the new Friendly's line up.

Here's what you can expect to find at your local grocery store, according to Friendly's:

Banana Cream Pie: This one features vanilla wafer crumbles, banana cream pie filling, and french vanilla ice cream. To seal the deal, Friendly's has topped the dessert with marshmallow sauce and whipped topping for the ultimate bite.

This one features vanilla wafer crumbles, banana cream pie filling, and french vanilla ice cream. To seal the deal, Friendly's has topped the dessert with marshmallow sauce and whipped topping for the ultimate bite. Strawberry Shortcake: This is the dessert of the summer, IMO. It's a mixture of pound cake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, and a fluffy whipped topping. Oh, and it also is finished off white chocolate chips for an added crunch.

This is the dessert of the summer, IMO. It's a mixture of pound cake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, and a fluffy whipped topping. Oh, and it also is finished off white chocolate chips for an added crunch. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge: The name kind of gives it away, but this one is made with peanut butter fudge truffles, chocolate ice cream, and, of course, peanut butter. Just like the above flavors, this one also has whipped topping and even includes chocolate flakes.

The name kind of gives it away, but this one is made with peanut butter fudge truffles, chocolate ice cream, and, of course, peanut butter. Just like the above flavors, this one also has whipped topping and even includes chocolate flakes. Blackberry Peach Pie: OK, I know I said Strawberry Shortcake is the dessert of the summer, but this one is a very close second. It's made with flakey pie crust pieces, peach pie filling, vanilla ice cream topped with blackberry sauce, whipped topping, and streusel crumble. This sounds like something you might find at a summer barbecue, but, instead, it's been deconstructed to fit in your freezer.

OK, I know I said Strawberry Shortcake is the dessert of the summer, but this one is a very close second. It's made with flakey pie crust pieces, peach pie filling, vanilla ice cream topped with blackberry sauce, whipped topping, and streusel crumble. This sounds like something you might find at a summer barbecue, but, instead, it's been deconstructed to fit in your freezer. Red Velvet Cake: This dessert is a classic take on Red Velvet cake. It features actual cake crumbles, red velvet cake filling, and cream cheese ice cream. See? Just like a regular slice of Red Velvet cake. Of course, it's finished with a whipped topping with red sprinkles.

This dessert is a classic take on Red Velvet cake. It features actual cake crumbles, red velvet cake filling, and cream cheese ice cream. See? Just like a regular slice of Red Velvet cake. Of course, it's finished with a whipped topping with red sprinkles. Pecan Praline: Last, but certainly not least, is the Pecan Praline Dessert Cup. It's made with praline-coated pecan pieces, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and a whipped topping with roasted pecan bits.

Each one of these sounds so amazing that I'm having trouble deciding which one I'd eat first. My mom is from the Florida Panhandle, so I've got a soft spot for pecan pralines. I ate a lot of those growing up. Not to mention, Red Velvet cake is my favorite cake flavor. How am I ever going to decide? Time is a beautiful thing because the more I think about it, there's one clear standout. Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge reigns supreme in my book.

If these cups look familiar, you're on the right track. Earlier this year, Friendly's released Cake Singles cups. The lineup features four flavors including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Krunch Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Strawberry Krunch. Each one comes in very similar packaging to the new Dessert Cups.

Let's just say that I'm loving all of the options from Friendly's new Dessert Cup line. You can catch me cooling off with a Chocolate-Peanut Butter Fudge Dessert Cup to dodge the summer heat.