You guys, Friendly's just came out with single servings of their famous ice cream cakes and my life is probably never going to be the same again. You see, I love ice cream cake. I usually had one on the table during my childhood birthday celebrations (s/o cookies and cream). I'm about to celebrate the big 3-0 and a full-blown ice cream cake just doesn't feel right this time around. But, these new Friendly's Cake Singles might just be enough to satisfy my adult tastebuds.

Grab your spoons, because Friendly's just launched four new Cake Singles flavors, according to a Feb. 28 press release. TBH, it's hard for me to choose just one because they all sound so delicious. I'll let you decide which one to eat. The individual servings of ice cream cakes are sold in the following four flavors: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Krunch Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Strawberry Cheesecake. See what I mean? So hard to choose. Thankfully, Friendly's is making the choice a little easier on us since these are sold as one-person servings.

The cups taste exactly like the ice cream cakes you'd find at Friendly's. Per the creamery, the Cake Servings are made with all of the same ingredients your tastebuds already know and love about Friendly's. The cups are sold in 8.5-ounce servings. Ideally, that should be enough for one person but sometimes hunger strikes. (Been there, done that.) Each cup comes with a lid, so you can cap the ice cream cake back up if you don't finish it all in one sitting.

The Birthday Cake flavor is really speaking to me, for obvious reasons. It's made with layers of vanilla and chocolate ice creams and blended with chocolate crunchies. Of course, no birthday cake is complete without icing. Inside of the cup, you'll find blue icing, a delicious whipped topping, and colorful (edible) confetti pieces, according to Friendly's.

There are two different strawberry flavors. First up, let's talk about Strawberry Krunch. This one features both strawberry and vanilla ice creams and lots and lots of strawberry éclair crunchies. The treat is finished with strawberry sauce and whipped topping. Second is the Strawberry Cheesecake flavor. I don't even need to know what's in this flavor, because I've never met a cheesecake I didn't like. If you're curious, it's made with strawberry and cheesecake-flavored ice creams and graham crunchies. The single-portion is topped with a thick graham cracker crust, whipped topping, and even more graham crunchies.

The final flavor is Chocolate Krunch. Inside of the cup, you'll find layers of vanilla ice cream and chocolate ice cream. Each layer is separated by chocolate éclair crunchies for a delicious bite. Atop the ice cream treat is Friendly's signature fudge sauce, whipped topping, and, of course, more chocolate éclair crunchies, according to Friendly's.

Drooling yet? I know I am. You can find Friendly's Cake Singles at Walmart stores across the country. Not sure where to look in the actual store? I'll give you a hint. Take a gander in a freezer in the bakery area. That's where you should be able to find the individual portions, according to Friendly's.