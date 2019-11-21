In terms of skincare sales, there's more than a lot to choose from this Black Friday, but I'd argue that Fresh Beauty's Black Friday sale is one of the best in the biz, with a sitewide discount that lasts all the way through Cyber Monday, followed by an entire Cyber Week of gifts with purchase. If you're a fan of Fresh's luxe products, be they part of the Rose range, the Black Tea collection, or my personal favorite, the Sugar line, prepare to save big starting Nov. 28 — and don't forget to snag some products for the beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list.

Fresh's online-only Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, during which time shoppers can enjoy a site-wide 20% discount. Everything is included in the sale, including Fresh's brand-new holiday gift sets and all their best-selling cleansers and masks. Shoppers will also receive free 2-day shipping. After this, a Cyber Week deal will run from Dec. 3 through Dec. 8, and all orders of $100 or more will receive a free seven-product gift with purchase. If you haven't tried Fresh in the past, the 20% discount is the perfect excuse to put some of their most widely-praised products to the test. If you're a loyal fan, you're no doubt already making a mental note on exactly how many backups of your faves you need to snag.

The brand's iconic Soy Face Cleanser ($38, Fresh Beauty) is a great pick for any Fresh newbies. Users rave about its gentle, soothing lather:

Fresh's Rose collection is also particularly popular, and the two-step Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask ($50, Fresh Beauty) is ideal for intense hydration:

One of the brand's more unique products is the Black Tea Kombucha Antioxidant Essence ($50, Fresh Beauty), an anti-pollution formula that also helps with fine lines and dullness:

If you're into gift sets, the discount makes them an even better deal. The Charmed Lip Trio Gift Set ($29, Fresh Beauty) is the perfect Secret Santa present:

A pricier pick is the Once Upon A Mask Gift Set ($84, Fresh Beauty), a four-piece mini mask collection valued at $120:

For 20% the above and all other Fresh products, be sure to check out their website when their Black Friday sale goes live on Nov. 28 at 8PM.