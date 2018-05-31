So, you're headed to NYC this summer, but between the flight and hotel stay, your pockets aren't as full as you'd like them to be. No worries, because finding affordable activities isn't impossible in The Big Apple. You can still explore and live your best life with these free things to do in NYC this summer.

Is this a vacay or turnaround trip? Either way, you're well on your way to a fun time in NYC that won't break the bank. Let's be real — things can get pricey when you're visiting a new place. By the time you get out of the train station or airport, you already have a bag full of trinkets to take home. Well, if you're balling on a budget, you'll have to get one less "I Love New York City" shirt, but you'll still be able to get out on the town and do stuff.

Those popular attractions in NYC might cost you a pretty penny, so you sort of need the 4-1-1 about the low-key hot spots. Lucky for you, I've listed a few ideas so that you can have a good time without worrying too much about your wallet. These seven things are free and worth giving a try during your visit.

1 Attend A Summer Movie Showing In The Park Want to catch a flick outside at a beautiful park in the city this summer? It won't cost you a dime, and with the hits that came out in theaters this year, you know the listings are going to be chock full of good choices. Check out NYC's park site for a full list that'll have a daily schedule so you can attend viewings at various locations.

2 Head Over To A SummerStage Event It's summer, so you need an outdoor concert or two in your life. Besides, why not mark your trip to NYC with a little music? If you decide to go to a SummerStage event in one of the five boroughs, you can expect a free experience with some pretty rad music, depending on which day you go. Dozens of free events occur here, so if you can't catch a concert, opt for another activity.

3 Go To Shakespeare In The Park Is Shakespeare your fave, or do you just love a good production? At Delacorte Theater in Central Park, you can view several of Shakespeare's plays acted out by a full cast. Tickets are given out on the day of each performance. Beware that those lines can get pretty long, so head over early.

4 Visit The Bronx Museum Of The Arts Take the subway to the Bronx Museum of the Arts and immerse yourself in incredible masterpieces. Art should be diverse, and here you'll get all of that and more. Peep the museum's upcoming events and don't forget to mingle with the locals and other people visiting. You never know what you could learn.

5 Take A Tour Of The Brooklyn Brewery If you're over 21 and love a good brew, then going on a brewery tour should be fun. On Saturdays, the Brooklyn Brewery holds tours on the half hour mark from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays on the half hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Yes, the tour is free, but if you can manage to scrape up a few bucks for a cold one, you might as well.

6 Stroll The Coney Island Boardwalk Hey, walking is free, so get to stepping. Piers and boardwalks during the summer are always full of people and entertainment. Whether it's music or people riding their skateboards, there's definitely something going down when those temps warm up. Make sure you're ready to take some pics.