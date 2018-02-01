The world is a cold hard place governed by cold hard cash. So when it throws you a bone and gives you something completely gratis, it can feel like the gods themselves are handing it to you. This weekend, you'll’ be able to cop a tube of free NYX mascara. Thank you, beauty gods, you are loved and you are treasured.

I get disproportionately excited over free dinner mints and free hotel bath products, so you can imagine that this is a big deal for me. I hoard useless stuff like my life depended on it just because I didn’t have to pay for it, so much so that my grandma used to tell me, “You didn’t live through the depression but you hold onto more useless crap than me!” on the regular. What can I say? I’ve always liked a good deal, and like them even more now that I am a grown woman who is still scraping by financially with a constant pit of uneasiness in her stomach that Cup of Noodles might actually become a regular food group. I was savage when it came to snatching the best samples at Costco as a 12-year-old; I can’t imagine how I’d act at the mecca of free food now at 26.

All this goes to explain why I am so pumped about the idea of free NYX mascara. I love NYX products (their jumbo lip pencils are my favorite) and although I’ve never tried a mascara by the brand, I’m confident it would work wonders. NYX can do no wrong. This Saturday, Feb. 3, NYX will be giving away free tubes of their new Worth the Hype Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara ($8; ulta.com) at all of their retail stores. To find the one closest to you, visit this link. In order to get a fresh tube, all you have to do is bring in an empty tube of mascara from any brand to trade in. That, and be one of the first 100 customers to do so at your store. If I were you, I’d set an alarm on my phone and get to the closest NYX store before they open on Saturday because this deal rules. You’re essentially giving them trash and getting free mascara — it’s an irresistible deal.

According to NYX, their new mascara will give you darker and fuller lashes, and will last all day. "A breeze to apply and comfortable to wear, this buildable formula actually does what it promises, making it 'worth the hype' in every which way," their website claims. "It also features a brush that tapers at the tip, so you can brush, build, and lengthen even the littlest baby lashes at the inner corners of your eyes." If the promotional photos are any indication, it truly does what its name suggests. At a mere $8, it's a steal. Take into consideration that MAC's In Extreme Dimensions 3D Black Lash Mascara is $23 and you'll see what I mean.

If you're not one of the first 100 people to arrive to your nearest NYX retailer (because life happens), don't fret. NYX will be offering in-store makeup tutorials free of charge all day long, so at the very least, you'll leave with a brain full of new makeup tips and techniques.

I love when brands look out for their customers like this. Sure, giving away a new product for free is probably one of the most effective marketing techniques out there for a brand, but there's no denying it still benefits the consumer whether they get hooked on the product or not. Thanks again, beauty gods, for this top-notch gift. More soon, please?