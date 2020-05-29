Netflix’s hit reality show Too Hot To Handle gave fans drama, emotional growth, some pretty cute romance, and a lot of bikinis. Since the show took place in a Mexico resort, it makes sense that the main fashion choice would be swimwear. And with summer around the corner, you may be looking to bring some THTH style to the beach (or, well, your backyard). In an extremely fitting move, contestant Francesca Farago is launching her own swimwear line, so you can get some truly THTH-approved suits.

The Canadian's new label is named Farago the Label, and she has clearly capitalized on the teeny bikini aesthetic of THTH. The collection includes two bikinis, a one-piece, and a pair of board shorts listed so far. Each swimsuit is available in four different colors, with prices ranging from $70 to $140. The styles are very THTH, with ultra cheeky bottoms and stringy tops. If you’re interested, you can pre-order any of the currently available styles now. All colors will ship in mid-June, excluding the aqua-mint color, which will ship at the latest in early July.

“It took months and months of research,” Farago told Page Six Style. “I really wanted to find an eco-friendly, sustainable, vegan company to produce the swimwear for me.” The brand's website says each item was made “as sustainably and ethically responsible as possible.” Each swimsuit is made of a biodegradable materials by a vegan, Brazilian swimwear manufacturer, as well as with recycled water.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Although there have been a lot of questions about what’s been going on with Harry Jowsey and Farago post-THTH­, the Australian has at least seen his fiancée’s new collection. In fact, his favorite is the Punta Mita top ($70, Farago the Label) and bottoms ($70, Farago the Label), because, according to Farago, “it has the minimal coverage, so it shows your boobs, shows your bum.” I guess that means the two are still going strong?

Whether you were a fan of Farago on the show or not, you can't knock her consistently fire bikinis. And as a serious vegan, Farago has put everything fans know about her into this line — the only thing missing is maybe a nod to Lana. It may be a little hard to tell what’s really happening with all the contestants post-THTH, particularly because everyone's stuck at home, but clearly Farago has been hard at work. Check out the rest of her pieces below.