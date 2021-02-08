It's wise to continually be conscious about your shopping habits always — the brands you're supporting, how ethical their tactics are, and the communities you're helping fuel. Supporting Black communities is forever crucial, and especially so during Black History Month. In celebration of Black history, Forever 21 released its first Black History Month collection. The line launched on Feb. 4 and was designed by three up-and-coming Black artists, who dreamed up some truly unique, awe-inspiring pieces.

The wide array of products includes uplifting messages, depictions of renowned Black figures like Malcolm X and Miles Davis, and some seriously cool graphics. To help create such an empowering, fun, meaningful line, the fashion retailed tapped three totally different creatives. The brand's goal is to showcase "the range, beauty, and power of artistic expression," it said on its Facebook page.

Stormy Nesbit, a graphic designer, is the name behind the more illustrative pieces. "Forever 21 allowed me to create from my heart and present my most authentic self without any reservations, so my excitement is an understatement," she shared with PopSugar. Meanwhile, Ashley Sky Walker started as a photographer but brought a graffiti-esque, bold look to his line. Last but not least is Henry Jones II, another photographer who took an entirely different approach. He mixed graphic portraits to create a beautiful, minimalist collection.

Forever 21's Black History Month line is about more than paying lip service to social justice. "I'd like to see brands promote and collaborate with more Black creatives," Nesbit said. "Push Black stories, Black creatives, Black businesses. Releasing a statement or changing a profile picture feels empty if there is no other action to go with it."

All that is to say, no matter what your style is, there are so many amazing pieces to choose from in Forever 21's Black History Month collection. It's a straightforward way to support the Black community, and if doing so wasn't a sweet enough deal, the entire collection is priced between $15 and $33. Scroll down for a snapshot of Forever 21's first Black History Month collection.

