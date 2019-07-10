Less than a week after Independence Day, the parent company behind Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Butternut, and more is urging consumers to check their cupboards. On Tuesday, July 9, a press release revealed Flowers Foods' hot dog buns recall at Aldi, Target, Walmart, and other grocers is currently in effect. According to the statement, the voluntary recall of a number of baked goods comes in light of possible choking hazards after the company found small pieces of hard plastic in their production equipment. So far, no related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Elite Daily reached out to Flowers Foods for comment on the recall, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On July 9, Flower Foods — which produces baked goods for a significant number of retailers — issued a statement where it revealed it was initiating a voluntary recall due to concerns about potential choking hazards. According to the press release, shoppers are being urged to toss a number of hamburger and hot dog buns as well as other bakery products "due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production."

Because Flower Foods is such a big company with so many products under its wing, it can be hard knowing what to look for when you're checking out your cupboard. First of all, the recall only impacts residents in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia, so you're in the clear if you live elsewhere.

I took a look at the recall list, and it looks like over 50 different kinds of hamburger and hot dog buns as well as other kinds of rolls are impacted. I'd definitely look at the full list to make sure you don't have one of these products sitting in your cupboard, but it looks like items from the Walmart-brand Great Value and Target's Market Pantry are on the chopping block, as are buns from 7-Eleven and Aldi.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Groceries aside, a number of goods under the Flowers Foods umbrella are also impacted across the board, such as six different types of Wonder rolls and buns, Nature's Own, Sunbeam, Laura Lynn, Clover Valley, and more. Again, I'd look at the complete list and compare your purchases with the UPC numbers, "best by" dates, and the first three digits of the lot number to identify whether or not your bakery products are part of this recall.

If you do find something that's on the Flowers Foods list, you're urged not to consume it because you don't want to chance anything. From there, you can either just throw away your potentially contaminated food or, if you have the receipt, you can return it for a full refund. Elite Daily reached out to Flowers Foods for comment on other refund options, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you do have any questions or find anything in your products, Flowers Foods urges you to call the Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 during business hours, Monday through Friday, according to the company's statement. Again, it's better to be safe than sorry, so I'd definitely toss or get a refund on a potentially contaminated product.