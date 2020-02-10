It's no secret that Florence Pugh has been crushing the award season fashion game this year, and she continued her winning streak on Sunday, Feb. 9 while walking the red carpet for the Academy Awards. The 24-year-old, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Amy March in the critically-acclaimed film Little Women, paired a chic updo with a bright green gown and some serious statement jewelry. It's safe to say you'll hardcore stand Florence Pugh's 2020 Oscars dress, because there are so many stunning details to take in.

While the Midsommar star is relatively new to the award season circuit, she looked like a red carpet veteran at her very first Oscars show on Sunday evening. The actress — who is the youngest nominee of the night —donned a belted Louis Vuitton creation, which featured a tiered silk skirt and bustier-style top. She paired the gorgeous number with one of her signature updos, a soft smoky eye and soft glam, and a statement asymmetrical necklace with a large rose-colored jewel. The icing on the cake? Her matching green strappy sandals, which peeped out from underneath her ruffled skirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prior to the ceremony, the actress gave fans a sneak peek of her getting-ready process. In a video shared to her Instagram Story, she announced, "Today is the day," while wearing a face mask. Her boyfriend, actor Zach Braff, also took to Instagram Stories to share a black-and-white photo of Pugh surrounded by hair and makeup artists prior to her red carpet close-up.

It's been a whirlwind couple of weeks since Pugh learned that she'd been nominated for her very first Oscar. In a January interview with E! News, she detailed how excited she was when she learned about the news.

"You know that thing where you need to turn down the music to think better?" she said, admitting that she'd slept through the nominations ceremony because of the nerves. "It was kinda like I was getting too excited that I needed to take the phone away from my ear, so I put it on speaker and I was just staring at the number ticking by ... It was just pure joy."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Viewers will have to wait and see if Pugh ends up walking away with her first Oscar win, but the competition is stiff, as she's up against Kathy Bates, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, and Scarlett Johansson in the Best Supporting Actress category. Regardless of what happens during the ceremony, it's safe to say she's winning with one of the most stunning looks of the evening.