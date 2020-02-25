Billie Eilish and Finneas are two of the hardest working people in music, and, thankfully, they've been getting recognition for it. However, behind every success story, there are a few haters. When one online troll shaded the duo, Finneas was not having it. Finneas' response to claims his and Billie Eilish's parents helped them get famous is on point.

Sure, their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, may have been actors, but Finneas made it clear they weren't exactly bringing in the big bucks with their art. He set the record straight in a Twitter rant on Feb. 24.

"During my life time, our parents were never able to fully financially support us off of their work as actors. Our dad worked 12 hour days 7 days a week as a construction worker for Mattel and our mom was a teacher. Our parents gave us love but knew no one in the record industry," he wrote.

Finneas went on to reveal he and Eilish did not rely on their parents for assistance, and they've actually made a point to help their parents out financially since reaching superstar status.

"I paid off their mortgage last year and billie pays them each salaries to tour with us full time though they have told us many times they would work for us for free," he explained. "Anyone who saw us tour in 2019 knows our dad insists on sweeping the stage each night before we perform."

Fans of Finneas and Eilish backed his tweets, and sent words of support after seeing his message. "You guys deserve every bit of what you have now," one fan tweeted to him.

"You don't have to explain. You deserve the success and the love no matter what," another fan wrote.

In the past, Eilish has credited her parents for her success, not because of their entertainment work, but because of her unique upbringing. Speaking with Vogue, Eilish explained how being homeschooled helped her.

“I’m so glad I didn’t go to school, because if I had, I would never have the life I have now,” Eilish said. “The only times I ever wished I could go were so I could f**k around. At times I just wanted to have, like, a locker, and have a school dance that was at my own school, and get to not listen to the teacher and laugh in class. Those were the only things that were interesting to me. And once I realized that, I was like, 'Oh, I actually don’t want to do the school part of school at all.'”

Eilish and Finneas are out here breaking records and scooping up Grammys, and the credit for that success belongs to them.