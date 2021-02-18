After the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga ended on a cliffhanger, fans were desperate to know if the show would continue. Despite middling reviews from critics, the series, based on the Italian animated children's series Winx Club, drew in a hardcore fandom. And it seems fans' devotion will be rewarded, as Netflix has dropped a Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 announcement trailer letting everyone know it is indeed happening.

Although Netflix has not released official viewership data for the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga, the quick turnaround in announcing a renewal is a good sign it drew a large audience. As Netflix fans know, the streamer usually waits at least 30 days before deciding on a show's ~fate~. But Winx's renewal arrived earlier than expected. The first season dropped on Friday, Jan. 22, and the renewal announcement came on Thursday, Feb. 18, exactly 28 days later.

Iginio Straffi, the creator of Winx Club, credited fans with making this show happen. In a statement along with the renewal announcement, he said:

Over the years, we have seen Winx grow into a global phenomenon and millions of fans have faithfully followed the show. Thanks to this loyal support, Fate: The Winx Saga is a massive worldwide success.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 Renewal Netflix's announcement that Fate: The Winx Saga was renewed did not provide a release date, but fans hopefully won't have a long wait. Along with the teaser, Netflix revealed production "begins later this year" in Ireland.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 Cast Netflix Fans will be thrilled to know Fate: The Winx Saga's core cast is all set to come back for a second season. That includes Abigail Cowen as Bloom, plus her whole crew: Hannah van der Westhuysen will return as Stella; Precious Mustapha will be back as Aisha, Eliot Salt returns as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum will play Musa. Season 2 will almost certainly bring new faces to Alfea as well. (A new term always brings new students to school.) But those casting announcements will come another day.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 Plot Netflix Since Fate: The Winx Saga created a new story from whole cloth instead of following the original Winx Club series, it's hard to say where Season 2 will go next. Season 1 ended with Rosalind staging a coup at Alfea. Bloom returned to school to discover it has gone from a gentle place of magical learning to a military-like institution. Moreover, although Bloom doesn't know it yet, she's a pawn in Rosalind's game. The new headmistress is convinced her pupil is the key to saving their world. The Season 2 announcement doesn't give anything away on that front. However, showrunner Brian Young said in a statement released with the Season 2 renewal announcement that the first season "only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it." He also added: "As Bloom's story continues to evolve, I can't wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term."